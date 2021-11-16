Cowgirls return home to #RememberThe4, face tough visit from Missouri State

Missouri State (2-0) at Oklahoma State (1-1)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

KGFY-105.5 FM

Three storylines

#RememberThe4: Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of the 2011 plane crash that killed Cowgirls coach Kurt Budke, assistant coach Miranda Serna and former state senator Olin Branstetter and his wife Paula. Players will wear #RememberThe4 shooting shirts and the game will include a moment of celebration and a tribute video at halftime. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive rubber wristbands.

Tough test at home: OSU searches for win No. 2 against a Missouri State team that finished 23-3 and a perfect 16-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference a year ago, when the Lady Bears reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 and closed the year ranked 20th in the AP Top 25. Missouri State enters unbeaten, led by Sapulpa’s Brice Calip and her 13.3 points per game.