Cowgirls return home to #RememberThe4, face tough visit from Missouri State

Missouri State (2-0) at Oklahoma State (1-1)
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
KGFY-105.5 FM
Three storylines
#RememberThe4: Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of the 2011 plane crash that killed Cowgirls coach Kurt Budke, assistant coach Miranda Serna and former state senator Olin Branstetter and his wife Paula. Players will wear #RememberThe4 shooting shirts and the game will include a moment of celebration and a tribute video at halftime. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive rubber wristbands.
Tough test at home: OSU searches for win No. 2 against a Missouri State team that finished 23-3 and a perfect 16-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference a year ago, when the Lady Bears reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 and closed the year ranked 20th in the AP Top 25. Missouri State enters unbeaten, led by Sapulpa’s Brice Calip and her 13.3 points per game.
Three point shooting: OSU’s nine makes on 22 3-point attempts in Sunday's 67-50 win over SMU improved the Cowgirls’ shooting percentage from deep through two games to 34.2%. The Cowgirls were 4-of-16 from 3 in the opening loss to Colorado. Transfer guard N’yah Boyd scored nine of her team-high 13 points Sunday from 3-point range.