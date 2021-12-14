Cowgirls return home looking to snap a three-game skid

Southern at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m., Gallagher-Iba Arena

Records: Oklahoma State 3-4, Southern 2-6

Three storylines

Back at home: The Cowgirls return to GIA for the first time since Nov. 17, kicking off a six-game homestand that includes OSU’s Jan. 2 Big 12 opener against Texas. After facing Southern on Wednesday, the Cowgirls host UT-Arlington (Dec. 17), North Texas (Dec. 21) and Tulsa (Dec. 28) before taking on the Longhorns and Kansas State (Jan. 5) at home to begin conference play. ... Lauren Fields set a season-high with 20 points in the Cowgirls’ Dec. 5 defeat at Auburn.

Losing streak: OSU hosts Southern in the midst of its longest nonconference skid since 2005-06. The Cowgirls’ Dec. 5 loss to Auburn marked three straight, their first three-game losing streak outside of Big 12 play since they dropped consecutive games to New Mexico, Little Rock and Tulsa from Nov. 26-Dec. 3 in 2005. A defeat to Southern would mark OSU’s first four-game losing streak since 2018-19.