Cowgirls return home looking to snap a three-game skid

Southern at Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m., Gallagher-Iba Arena
Records: Oklahoma State 3-4, Southern 2-6
Three storylines
Back at home: The Cowgirls return to GIA for the first time since Nov. 17, kicking off a six-game homestand that includes OSU’s Jan. 2 Big 12 opener against Texas. After facing Southern on Wednesday, the Cowgirls host UT-Arlington (Dec. 17), North Texas (Dec. 21) and Tulsa (Dec. 28) before taking on the Longhorns and Kansas State (Jan. 5) at home to begin conference play. ... Lauren Fields set a season-high with 20 points in the Cowgirls’ Dec. 5 defeat at Auburn.
Losing streak: OSU hosts Southern in the midst of its longest nonconference skid since 2005-06. The Cowgirls’ Dec. 5 loss to Auburn marked three straight, their first three-game losing streak outside of Big 12 play since they dropped consecutive games to New Mexico, Little Rock and Tulsa from Nov. 26-Dec. 3 in 2005. A defeat to Southern would mark OSU’s first four-game losing streak since 2018-19.
Littell approaches win No. 200: The recent losses to Green Bay, Tennessee and Auburn kept OSU coach Jim Littell at 198 wins for his OSU career, still two shy of the 200-mark. Littell carries a record of 198-124 since taking over the program in 2011 and could earn victory No. 200 Friday against UT-Arlington with a win Wednesday. Littell would become the second coach in program history to reach 200 wins, joining Dick Halterman who won 333 games from 1983-2002.