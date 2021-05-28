Cowgirls put on a show with four home runs to beat Texas in Super Regional opener

The homers kept coming for OSU. Febrey hit her second in the fourth inning and Hayley Busby immediately followed to give OSU back-to-back home runs to extend the lead to 4-1.

The home crowd loved it.

“That’s what they come for and they love to see,” Febrey said. “I never go to the plate trying to hit a home run. I just try and get a pitch that I can hit hard and it just went out. But I mean, the fans love to see that, so it’s awesome being able to do that for them.”

OSU’s fourth home run came in the sixth inning when Karli Petty hit a two-run shot to give the Cowgirls a five-run lead. The Cowgirls scored all six of their runs on home runs.

Gajewski said he was happy OSU could reward its fans, but he isn’t celebrating just yet. The Cowgirls need one more win to get out of the weekend.