Cowgirls put on a show with four home runs to beat Texas in Super Regional opener

STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski walked out to Cowgirls Stadium ahead of the Super Regional matchup against Texas on Friday, fans had already been outside the ballpark for three-and-a-half hours before game time.
“This place is electric. It’s nuts,” Gajewski said following the Cowgirls' 6-1 win over the Longhorns. “…These people are crazy about this team and this sport, and I’m really happy for our kids.”
The OSU faithful packed the ballpark and the Cowgirls rewarded them with four home runs on their way to moving one game closer to being one of eight teams advancing to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
The Cowgirls will advance if they beat Texas in Saturday's 3 p.m. game. The teams will play a third game on Sunday if the Longhorns win. That game would be played at either 3 or 5 p.m. Sunday.
Texas is still looking for its first win of the season against the Cowgirls after suffering its fifth loss of the year to OSU. Friday was the biggest margin of the five losses.
Texas scored the first run of the game to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the lead changed when Alysen Febrey stepped to the plate for OSU with Chyenne Factor on base in the bottom of the first. The crowd erupted when Febrey swung her bat and knocked the ball over the fence in center field for a two-run homer that gave the Cowgirls a 2-1 lead.
The homers kept coming for OSU. Febrey hit her second in the fourth inning and Hayley Busby immediately followed to give OSU back-to-back home runs to extend the lead to 4-1.
The home crowd loved it.
“That’s what they come for and they love to see,” Febrey said. “I never go to the plate trying to hit a home run. I just try and get a pitch that I can hit hard and it just went out. But I mean, the fans love to see that, so it’s awesome being able to do that for them.”
OSU’s fourth home run came in the sixth inning when Karli Petty hit a two-run shot to give the Cowgirls a five-run lead. The Cowgirls scored all six of their runs on home runs.
Gajewski said he was happy OSU could reward its fans, but he isn’t celebrating just yet. The Cowgirls need one more win to get out of the weekend.
“I’m very happy for them because they deserve this too,” Gajewski said of the fans. “They deserve to watch this and enjoy this but it is what it is. It’s short-lived because (Saturday), it doesn’t matter. We’re going to have to go out there and do it again and get ready and that’s the beautiful thing about our game. …(Saturday) is the most important game of the whole year like (Friday) was. I told (my team) that before this game. It’s just one game at a time. I’m glad we could come out and put on that home run show but we’ve got to come out tomorrow and take care of business and just have quality at-bats.”
Oklahoma State 6, Texas 1
Texas;100;000;0—;1;5;0
OSU;200;202;x;—;6;7;0
Jacobsen, White (4) and Lakopo; Eberle and Wright. W: Eberle (24-3). L: Jacobsen (14-6). HR: OSU, Febrey 2, Busby, Petty.