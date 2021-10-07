Cowgirls picked seventh in Big 12 preseason poll

STILLWATER — A year removed from a third-place finish in the Big 12 regular season standings, Oklahoma State women's basketball was voted in the bottom half of the conference's preseason poll released Thursday.

The Cowgirls, who finished 13-5 in the league in 2020-21, were selected seventh in the preseason poll, ahead of only Kansas State, Texas Tech and Kansas. Oklahoma was picked to finish fifth while Baylor has been tabbed the Big 12's preseason favorite for the 11th time since 2006.

OSU closed with a record of 19-9 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after reaching the postseason tournament for the sixth time in 10 years under coach Jim Littell.

The 2021-22 Cowgirls are without graduated top scorer Natasha Mack (19.8 PPG) and second-leading scorer Ja'Mee Asberry (17.0) following her transfer to Baylor in June. Among those back for OSU will be third-leading scorer Lauren Fields (8.7) and sophomore Taylen Collins, who averaged 6.6 points and 5,0 rebounds per game as a freshman and was named a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention Wednesday.

The Cowgirls open the season with a visit from Colorado on Nov. 10 and will complete an 11-game non-conference slate before Big 12 play commences on Jan. 2.