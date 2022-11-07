Cowgirls open Hoyt era with 95-63 win over Vaqueros

STILLWATER — Immediately after winning her first game at Oklahoma State, coach Jacie Hoyt took the microphone and thanked the 1,500 fans who attended.

“That was something that I knew I wanted to do and will continue to do,” Hoyt said. “I have so many favorite things about Oklahoma State.

“I can’t imagine being in a community that’s more welcoming, more accepting. We’re trying to do something really special here, and I just want them to know that I want them to be a part of it.”

The Cowgirls used a third-quarter surge to slam the door on UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night, prevailing 95-63 in a highly anticipated opener for a team with a new coach and a mostly new roster.

“I think everyone in our team has been waiting to play a game, literally since they got to campus,” Hoyt said. “It’s been 154 days and … we’ve been hungry to play. It just felt good to get out there and get after it.”

Five players scored in double figures, led by 19 from Lior Garzon. OSU has no shortage of scorers, with three newcomers who had at least 1,000 career points before coming to Stillwater.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge for us as a coaching staff to kind of figure out what it looks like,” Hoyt said. “Even our third player off the bench (Makyra Tramble), she was Division II National Player of the Year.

“I just love what we have because they all have that scoring mentality, but they’re also selfless and understand just putting team over themselves.”

Storylines

Milton and Chastain connection: Two of the Cowgirls’ transfers are fifth-year players Terryn Milton from Owasso and Claire Chastain from Shawnee. They teamed up for the past four seasons at UT Arlington before landing at OSU for their final seasons.

“We love playing together, so it’s always fun when we’re out there together,” Milton said. “We really feed off of each other and I think you guys can see that as well.”

Milton and Chastain combined for 29 points, with 16 of those coming in the first quarter. Needing no time to get acclimated, they scored their team’s first 10 points.

“They’re just incredibly experienced and they both have a maturity to them,” Hoyt said. “They played it in the NCAA Tournament last year and I don’t think Terryn has ever not started a game. It’s so nice as a coach to be able to fall back on that experience and maturity, and they bring that every day for us.”

Garzon heats up from deep: Lior Garzon, a junior guard who transferred from Villanova, fueled a 9-0 run in the third quarter and her teammates made a point to find her the rest of the way. She added three 3-pointers in the fourth, finishing with 19 points behind five made 3s.

“Everyone sees Lior do that (in practice) every day,” Hoyt said. “They all understood the assignment: Get the ball to Lior.”

De Lapp doesn’t play: Fifth-year center Kassidy De Lapp, who averaged 4.3 points and 4.9 rebounds last season, did not play for undisclosed reasons.

“Kass is day-to-day right now,” Hoyt said. “We’ll see; we’ll figure it out. But I was really proud of our team because we’ve had some adversity. … And our kids’ response has been spot on of what it needs to be each time.”

By the numbers

7: Guard Naomie Alnatas recorded seven assists in her Cowgirls’ debut

30: OSU scored 30 points in the third quarter to put the game away

8: Points scored by UTRGV forward Zariah Sango, a Jenks graduate

12: Rebounds pulled down by OSU forward Taylen Collins, who also had 10 points

40%: The Cowgirls shot 40% on 3-pointers, making 10 of 25 attempts