Cowgirls on the road again to visit Rice

Oklahoma State at Rice

Three storylines

Defense first: The Cowgirls held Missouri State to two points in the third quarter and to just 13 in the second half of Wednesday’s 44-40 comeback win. Lauren Fields recorded a career-high five blocks in OSU’s second victory of the season. The Cowgirls have limited two of their three opponents to 45 points or fewer and opponents are shooting 30% from the field in the early going.