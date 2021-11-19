Cowgirls on the road again to visit Rice

Oklahoma State at Rice
2 p.m. Saturday, Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston
ESPN+, KGFY-105.5 FM
Records: OSU 2-1, Rice 21
Three storylines
Defense first: The Cowgirls held Missouri State to two points in the third quarter and to just 13 in the second half of Wednesday’s 44-40 comeback win. Lauren Fields recorded a career-high five blocks in OSU’s second victory of the season. The Cowgirls have limited two of their three opponents to 45 points or fewer and opponents are shooting 30% from the field in the early going.
Taylen Collins: OSU’s sophomore forward recorded the first double-double of her career on Wednesday with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Collins is averaging 9.6 points and 9.0 rebounds through three games.
Katelyn Crosthwait: The 5-foot-10 guard from Purcell is Rice’s joint leading scorer with 16.7 points per game. Crosthwait is in her third season with the Owls and averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 27 starts in 2020-21 when Rice won the WNIT.
— Eli Lederman Tulsa World
Eli Lederman
OSU Sports Writer
I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.
