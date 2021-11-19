 Skip to main content
Cowgirls on the road again to visit Rice
editor's pick
OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cowgirls on the road again to visit Rice

  Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WOMEN'S BEDLAM BASKETBALL (copy)

Oklahoma State's Taylen Collins (14) goes to the basket past Oklahoma's Skylar Vann (24) during a Bedlam women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Oklahoma State University (OSU) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

 BRYAN TERRY

Oklahoma State at Rice

2 p.m. Saturday, Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston

ESPN+, KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 2-1, Rice 21

Three storylines

Defense first: The Cowgirls held Missouri State to two points in the third quarter and to just 13 in the second half of Wednesday’s 44-40 comeback win. Lauren Fields recorded a career-high five blocks in OSU’s second victory of the season. The Cowgirls have limited two of their three opponents to 45 points or fewer and opponents are shooting 30% from the field in the early going.

Taylen Collins: OSU’s sophomore forward recorded the first double-double of her career on Wednesday with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Collins is averaging 9.6 points and 9.0 rebounds through three games.

Katelyn Crosthwait: The 5-foot-10 guard from Purcell is Rice’s joint leading scorer with 16.7 points per game. Crosthwait is in her third season with the Owls and averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 27 starts in 2020-21 when Rice won the WNIT.

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

Tags

OSU Sports Writer

