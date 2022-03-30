Cowgirls name Jhasmin Player as associate head coach

Jhasmin Player has been selected as associate head coach for the Oklahoma State women's basketball program.

“I am thrilled to add Jhasmin to our Cowgirl family. She is the exact type of person and coach I want by my side to help lead Cowgirl basketball to be the national powerhouse I know it can be,” head coach Jacie Hoyt said Wednesday.

“Not only was she a great player, she is a proven recruiter and coach. She will allow us to recruit top talent both nationally and internationally, but she brings so much more than her recruiting ability to our program. She has a great mind for the game, passion for molding young women’s lives and represents all the things I want Cowgirl basketball to stand for.”

Player spent last season as a member of the SMU coaching staff where she helped the Mustangs to a WNIT berth.

Prior to her stop in Dallas, Player served two seasons as an assistant coach for Kansas from 2019-21. She spent the 2018-19 season as a member of the Loyola Marymount staff, helping the program to its first postseason appearance since 2001 as the Lions earned a WNIT bid.

Player also served a pair of stints at the University of Maine.

A native of Bay City, Texas, Player competed for five seasons professionally in Europe, spending time in Portugal, Spain and Poland. She averaged 39.9 points a game during the 2014 campaign. Additionally, she spent one season with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

A 2009 graduate of Baylor, Player was a four-year standout for the Lady Bears, serving as team captain her final two years. She helped guide Baylor to four NCAA tournaments as well as the 2009 Big 12 tournament title.

Player received honorable mention all-league recognition on two occasions and was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team in 2007.