Cowgirls' losing streak hits six games

Oklahoma State's struggles continued Saturday with a 68-54 loss to Kansas at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. The Cowgirls (6-12, 1-8 Big 12) have lost six games in a row.

Kansas (13-5, 4-4) led 15-9 after one quarter and pushed the margin to 28-20 at halftime.

OSU shot just 20% (16-for-80) from the field and 22.2% (6-for-27) from 3-point range. The Cowgirls did make 16 of 18 free throws.

Lauren Fields led OSU with 13 points, but was 3-for-20 from the field. Taylen Collins added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Holly Kersgieter, a junior from Sand Springs, led the Jayhawks with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

KANSAS 68, OSU 54

KANSAS (13-5, 4-4): Jessen 2-3 0-1 4, Jackson 4-6 1-2 9, Brosseau 4-7 0-0 10, Franklin 3-9 2-4 9, Kersgieter 5-15 5-6 17, Prater 5-8 2-3 13, Thomas 2-5 1-4 6, Vuksic 0-0 0-0 0, Eltayeb 0-1 0-0 0, Nikolic 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 11-20 68