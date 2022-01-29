Cowgirls' losing streak hits six games

Oklahoma State's struggles continued Saturday with a 68-54 loss to Kansas at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. The Cowgirls (6-12, 1-8 Big 12) have lost six games in a row.
Kansas (13-5, 4-4) led 15-9 after one quarter and pushed the margin to 28-20 at halftime.
OSU shot just 20% (16-for-80) from the field and 22.2% (6-for-27) from 3-point range. The Cowgirls did make 16 of 18 free throws.
Lauren Fields led OSU with 13 points, but was 3-for-20 from the field. Taylen Collins added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Holly Kersgieter, a junior from Sand Springs, led the Jayhawks with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
KANSAS 68, OSU 54
KANSAS (13-5, 4-4): Jessen 2-3 0-1 4, Jackson 4-6 1-2 9, Brosseau 4-7 0-0 10, Franklin 3-9 2-4 9, Kersgieter 5-15 5-6 17, Prater 5-8 2-3 13, Thomas 2-5 1-4 6, Vuksic 0-0 0-0 0, Eltayeb 0-1 0-0 0, Nikolic 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 11-20 68
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-12, 1-8): Collins 4-11 4-4 12, De Lapp 0-8 2-2 2, Dennis 0-3 0-0 0, Fields 3-20 7-8 13, Keys 3-17 0-0 9, Jackson 0-0 3-4 3, James 1-4 0-0 2, Winchester 1-2 0-0 2, Boyd 1-4 0-0 3, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 3-11 0-0 8, Totals 16-80 16-18 54
Kansas;15;13;22;18;—;68
OSU;9;11;13;21;—;54
3-Point Goals: KU 7-14 (Brosseau 2-3, Franklin 1-1, Kersgieter 2-5, Prater 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Nikolic 0-1), OSU 6-27 (Fields 0-6, Keys 3-10, James 0-1, Boyd 1-2, Garza 2-8). Assists: Kansas 13 (Kersgieter 4), OSU 8 (James 2). Fouled Out: KU, Jackson. Rebounds: KU 52 (Kersgieter 14), OSU 47 (Collins 9, De Lapp 9). Total Fouls: KU 16, OSU 13. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,040.