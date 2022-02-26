 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowgirls look to even score in Morgantown
0 Comments
OSU women's basketball

Cowgirls look to even score in Morgantown

  • Updated
  • 0

Feb. 21, 2022 videos. Sooners and Cowboys head coach want the tradition to continue. Videos courtesy of Sooner Sports TV and OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Noon Sunday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Records: OSU 8-16, 3-12 Big 12; WVU 12-13, 5-10

TV: ESPNU

Three storylines

Splitting the series: The Cowgirls lost to WVU in Stillwater, 61-57 on Jan. 22. Since then, OSU has lost three games by four-or-fewer points.

Scholars and ballers: Eight Cowgirls — Abbie Winchester, Kassidy De Lapp, Micah Dennis, Lauren Fields, Taylen Collins, Lexy Keys, Neferatali Notoa and Brittany Reeves — were named to the Academic All-Big 12 squad earlier this week, the most among league schools.

Scouting the Mountaineers: At home this season, WVU is 6-5. The Mountaineers snapped a five-game losing streak against Texas Tech, 73-62 in Lubbock on Wednesday.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TU Sports Extra: Spring practice starts in less than a week.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert