Cowgirls look to even score in Morgantown

Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Noon Sunday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
Records: OSU 8-16, 3-12 Big 12; WVU 12-13, 5-10
TV: ESPNU
Three storylines
Splitting the series: The Cowgirls lost to WVU in Stillwater, 61-57 on Jan. 22. Since then, OSU has lost three games by four-or-fewer points.
Scholars and ballers: Eight Cowgirls — Abbie Winchester, Kassidy De Lapp, Micah Dennis, Lauren Fields, Taylen Collins, Lexy Keys, Neferatali Notoa and Brittany Reeves — were named to the Academic All-Big 12 squad earlier this week, the most among league schools.
Scouting the Mountaineers: At home this season, WVU is 6-5. The Mountaineers snapped a five-game losing streak against Texas Tech, 73-62 in Lubbock on Wednesday.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
