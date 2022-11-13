Cowgirls look to continue momentum against Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Monday, Gallagher-Iba Arena

ESPN+, KGFY 105.5 FM

Records: ORU 0-2; OSU 2-0

Storylines

Filling up the stat sheet: Five OSU Cowgirls recorded double-digit scoring performances against UTRGV last Monday. Four achieved the feat against Northwestern State on Friday. The Cowgirls have scored at least 20 points in seven of eight quarters this season.

What happens in Vegas: ORU’s Hannah Cooper scored a career-high 39 points Friday in an 84-100 loss at UNLV. The senior point guard from El Paso, Texas, shot 12-of-19 from the floor. She ranks fourth nationally in free throws made (16) and is seventh in total points (54).

From Dale, Oklahoma: Claire Chastain, a fifth-year transfer from UT-Arlington, enters Monday’s matchup with 899 career points. If she reaches 1,000 points this season, OSU's roster will have four career 1,000-point scorers.

Freshmen: Monday will feature the first career matchup between OSU coach Jacie Hoyt and ORU coach Kelsi Musick, both in their first seasons at their respective universities. Hoyt previously coached in ORU’s conference at Kansas City for five years and posted 83 wins and 65 losses. Musick went 259-127 in 13 seasons at SWOSU.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World