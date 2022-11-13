 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL | ORAL ROBERTS AT OKLAHOMA STATE

Cowgirls look to continue momentum against Golden Eagles

  • Updated
  • 0

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Monday, Gallagher-Iba Arena

ESPN+, KGFY 105.5 FM

Records: ORU 0-2; OSU 2-0

Storylines

Filling up the stat sheet: Five OSU Cowgirls recorded double-digit scoring performances against UTRGV last Monday. Four achieved the feat against Northwestern State on Friday. The Cowgirls have scored at least 20 points in seven of eight quarters this season.

What happens in Vegas: ORU’s Hannah Cooper scored a career-high 39 points Friday in an 84-100 loss at UNLV. The senior point guard from El Paso, Texas, shot 12-of-19 from the floor. She ranks fourth nationally in free throws made (16) and is seventh in total points (54).

People are also reading…

From Dale, Oklahoma: Claire Chastain, a fifth-year transfer from UT-Arlington, enters Monday’s matchup with 899 career points. If she reaches 1,000 points this season, OSU's roster will have four career 1,000-point scorers.

Freshmen: Monday will feature the first career matchup between OSU coach Jacie Hoyt and ORU coach Kelsi Musick, both in their first seasons at their respective universities. Hoyt previously coached in ORU’s conference at Kansas City for five years and posted 83 wins and 65 losses. Musick went 259-127 in 13 seasons at SWOSU.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert