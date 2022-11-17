Cowgirls improve to 4-0 after coasting past Missouri State, 73-54

Naomie Alnatas scored 28 points — hitting five of 10 3-point attempts — as Oklahoma State downed Missouri State 73-54 on Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri.

It was the first road game of the season for the Cowgirls (4-0). The Lady Bears fell to 1-2.

Alnatas connected on 11-of-18 shots overall, while junior teammate Taylen Collins joined her in double figures with 11 points. She also added six rebounds and four steals.

OSU started quickly in the first quarter, building a 10-2 lead four minutes into the contest. After the Lady Bears pulled within one at 10-9, OSU extended its lead to 22-13 at the end of the quarter. Missouri State cut the margin to two at the 7:06 mark of the second quarter, but the Cowgirls put together a 12-2 run over the next four minutes to stretch the lead back to double figures. OSU eventually took a 40-31 lead into the halftime locker room.

OSU started to pulled away in the third quarter, with a 3-pointer by Alnatas extending the advantage to 53-39. She then beat the buzzer at the end of the third period, as OSU went into the last stanza with a 59-43 lead. Another Alnatas 3-pointer three minutes into the fourth quarter gave OSU its biggest lead of the game at 19 points.

OKLAHOMA STATE 73, MISSOURI STATE 54

Oklahoma State;22;18;19;14;--;73

Missouri State;13;18;12;11;--;54

Oklahoma State (4-0): Collins 5-8 1-2 11, Alnatas 11-18 1-3 28, Chastain 1-5 1-2 4, Keys 2-10 0-0 5, Milton 2-6 2-2 6, De Lapp 1-1 0-0 2, Gret Asi 1-2 0-0 3, Garzon 3-7 0-0 8, Tramble 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 2-3 4. Totals: 28-61 7-12 73

Missouri State (1-2): Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Green 6-14 0-2 12, Thomas 7-19 2-3 18, Delarue 3-11 1-2 9, Wilson 2-6 2-3 6, Masogayo 3-5 0-0 6, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-3 1-2 1, Woodhouse 0-0 0-0 0, Moad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-61 6-12 54.

3-point shooting: OSU 10-23 (Alnatas 5-10, Garzon 2-3, Gret Asi 1-2, Chastain 1-3, Keys 1-5), MSU 4-15 (Thomas 2-7, Delarue 2-6, Wilson 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Rebounds: OSU 32 (Collins, Chastain 6), MSU 43 (Green 13). Assists: OSU 19 (Chastain 4), MSU 10 (Thomas 4). Total fouls: OSU 12, MSU 14. A: 2,002.