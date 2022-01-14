Cowgirls host No. 9 Iowa State following Fields’ career-high scoring performance

No. 9 Iowa State at Oklahoma State

1 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+; KGFY-105.5

Records: OSU 6-7, 1-3 Big 12; Iowa State 15-1, 4-0

Three storylines

Tough home test: The Cowgirls return from a two-game road trip to host their third Top 25 opponent of the season in the visiting Cyclones. Iowa State comes with the nation’s fifth-leading scorer in senior Ashley Jones (20.8 points per game) and Emily Ryan, the sophomore pacing the country with 116 assists. The Cyclones’ lone loss this season came at now 12th-ranked LSU.

Fields is firing: Cowgirls guard Lauren Fields enters the weekend off of a career-high scoring performance in Wednesday’s 64-63 loss at TCU. The junior dropped 26 points on the Horned Frogs, topping a previous best of 23 against Kansas on Jan. 30, 2020 with five 3-pointers, another career-high. Fields leads OSU with 16.8 points per game this season.

Challenges ahead: After Saturday’s game, the Cowgirls face two more ranked opponents in their next three. OSU travels to No. 14 Baylor on Jan. 19 and then to No. 23 Oklahoma on Jan. 26 following a home game against West Virginia on Jan. 22. Entering Saturday, the Cowgirls have not beaten a ranked team since January of 2020.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

