Cowgirls host No. 12 Texas to open Big 12 play in first game since Dec. 17

No. 12 Texas at Oklahoma State
2 p.m. Sunday, Gallagher Iba-Arena
Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM
Records: OSU 5-4, Texas 9-1
Three storylines
Back on the court: The Cowgirls last two contests against North Texas and Tulsa were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Sunday’s return to the floor will mark OSU’s first game since Dec. 17, when the Cowgirls topped UT-Arlington 61-46 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The win marked the 200th of coach Jim Littell’s career.
Big 12 opener: OSU commences its 2021-22 conference slate with a visit from the Longhorns. The Cowgirls went 13-5 in Big 12 play a year ago and finished with a share of second place in the league’s regular-season standings. OSU hosts Kansas State on Wednesday to cap a four-game homestand before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Texas Tech (Jan. 8) and TCU (Jan. 12).
Leading with defense: The Cowgirls head into Big 12 play first among their conference foes in scoring defense allowing opponents only 50.3 points per game. OSU held UT-Arlington to nine points in the fourth quarter of its Dec. 17 win, marking the ninth-time this season it has held an opponent to a single-digit quarter. Guard Lauren Fields’ 22 steals through nine games pace the Big 12.
— By Eli Lederman, Tulsa World