Cowgirls host No. 12 Texas to open Big 12 play in first game since Dec. 17

OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Updated
No. 12 Texas at Oklahoma State

2 p.m. Sunday, Gallagher Iba-Arena

Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 5-4, Texas 9-1

Three storylines

Back on the court: The Cowgirls last two contests against North Texas and Tulsa were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Sunday’s return to the floor will mark OSU’s first game since Dec. 17, when the Cowgirls topped UT-Arlington 61-46 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The win marked the 200th of coach Jim Littell’s career.

Big 12 opener: OSU commences its 2021-22 conference slate with a visit from the Longhorns. The Cowgirls went 13-5 in Big 12 play a year ago and finished with a share of second place in the league’s regular-season standings. OSU hosts Kansas State on Wednesday to cap a four-game homestand before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Texas Tech (Jan. 8) and TCU (Jan. 12).

Leading with defense: The Cowgirls head into Big 12 play first among their conference foes in scoring defense allowing opponents only 50.3 points per game. OSU held UT-Arlington to nine points in the fourth quarter of its Dec. 17 win, marking the ninth-time this season it has held an opponent to a single-digit quarter. Guard Lauren Fields’ 22 steals through nine games pace the Big 12.

— By Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

