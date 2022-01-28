Cowgirls host first of back-to-back games against Kansas

Kansas at Oklahoma State
3 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM
Records: Kansas 12-5, 3-4 Big 12; OSU 6-11, 1-7
Three storylines
In a skid: Wednesday’s 84-58 defeat at Oklahoma snapped the Cowgirls’ four-game win streak over the Sooners and extended OSU’s recent string of losses to five games. The Cowgirls return home last in the Big 12 at 1-7 and still waiting on their first conference win at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2022.
OSU’s run of play has not been helped by its schedule or its health. The Cowgirls have faced ranked opponents in three of their last four games and have used different starting lineups in each of their last seven with key players such as Lexy Keys and Lauren Fields missing time.
A visit from Kansas could provide the antidote for OSU. The Cowgirls have won nine consecutive games against the Jayhawks in Stillwater.
Fields’ return: Junior guard Lauren Fields was back on the floor in Norman after she was designated “unavailable” in the Cowgirls’ previous two games.
OSU’s leading scorer tallied 12 points on 23.5% (4-for-17) shooting and dished four assists in her return. But Fields, who played 38 minutes in her first action since Jan. 15, also led the Cowgirls’ 23-turnover showing, giving the ball away a season-high six times.
“You see (Fields) back and you think ‘you’re back,’” coach Jim Littell said of Fields’ up and down performance. “Well, you’re not back yet.”
Back to back: After they face Kansas, the Cowgirls will hit the road and prepare to face…the Jayhawks once again.
With a Feb. 2 trip to Allen Fieldhouse, OSU will see Kansas in consecutive games for the second season in a row. The Cowgirls swept the season series against the Jayhawks in 2021 with two wins in four days from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. OSU has taken 17 of the last 21 meetings between the teams.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World