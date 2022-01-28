Cowgirls host first of back-to-back games against Kansas

Kansas at Oklahoma State

3 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: Kansas 12-5, 3-4 Big 12; OSU 6-11, 1-7

Three storylines

In a skid: Wednesday’s 84-58 defeat at Oklahoma snapped the Cowgirls’ four-game win streak over the Sooners and extended OSU’s recent string of losses to five games. The Cowgirls return home last in the Big 12 at 1-7 and still waiting on their first conference win at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2022.

OSU’s run of play has not been helped by its schedule or its health. The Cowgirls have faced ranked opponents in three of their last four games and have used different starting lineups in each of their last seven with key players such as Lexy Keys and Lauren Fields missing time.

A visit from Kansas could provide the antidote for OSU. The Cowgirls have won nine consecutive games against the Jayhawks in Stillwater.