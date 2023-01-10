Cowgirls hope upset victory over Texas springboards momentum into Baylor contest

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Three storylines

* Momentum seekers: Oklahoma State is coming off its first Big 12 victory in the Jacie Hoyt era following a home win over visiting Texas. OSU connected on 51.6% of its shots against the defensive-minded Horns.

* Double-double territory: Taylen Collins is nearly averaging a double-double per game this season. Collins, a junior forward from Muldrow, is averaging 9.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest this season.

* Getting to know Baylor: Baylor has won 14 games in a row against the Cowgirls. OSU’s last win against the Bears was on Dec. 30, 2015 (52-45 in Stillwater). It’s last triumph in Waco was March 6, 2008 (72-68). Baylor has won eight of nine home games this season with its only loss coming against No. 19 Maryland.