Cowgirls hope upset victory over Texas springboards momentum into Baylor contest

* Momentum seekers: Oklahoma State is coming off its first Big 12 victory in the Jacie Hoyt era following a home win over visiting Texas. OSU connected on 51.6% of its shots against the defensive-minded Horns.
* Double-double territory: Taylen Collins is nearly averaging a double-double per game this season. Collins, a junior forward from Muldrow, is averaging 9.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest this season.
* Getting to know Baylor: Baylor has won 14 games in a row against the Cowgirls. OSU’s last win against the Bears was on Dec. 30, 2015 (52-45 in Stillwater). It’s last triumph in Waco was March 6, 2008 (72-68). Baylor has won eight of nine home games this season with its only loss coming against No. 19 Maryland.
Rumors took over by midday Wednesday. The topic “Oklahoma State” was trending nationally on the social media site. More locally, the term “Gundy” trended, with more than 3,000 tweets revolving around that term.