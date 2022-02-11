Cowgirls home against Texas Tech Saturday night

Plus, Bedlam win for OSU and plenty of reason to be excited for OSU softball

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Wednesday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

Stream: ESPN+

Records: Texas Tech 9-13, 2-9 Big 12; OSU 7-14, 2-10

Three storylines

Going for two in a row: The Cowgirls are coming off their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, a 76-47 thumping of TCU Wednesday night in Stillwater. OSU trailed in the third quarter, but a 14-1 run put them up 47-35, and a 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter left the Horned Frogs in the rearview mirror.

Chance to pull even: A win Saturday by Oklahoma State would even the all-time series at 35 victories apiece. The Cowgirls have won four straight over Tech, including 57-55 Jan. 8 in Lubbock, Texas, but Tech still leads the series 35-34. In the earlier meeting, Lauren Fields led OSU with 19 points and Lexy Keys had 17.