Cowgirls home against Texas Tech Saturday night

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. Wednesday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
Stream: ESPN+
Records: Texas Tech 9-13, 2-9 Big 12; OSU 7-14, 2-10
Three storylines
Going for two in a row: The Cowgirls are coming off their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, a 76-47 thumping of TCU Wednesday night in Stillwater. OSU trailed in the third quarter, but a 14-1 run put them up 47-35, and a 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter left the Horned Frogs in the rearview mirror.
Chance to pull even: A win Saturday by Oklahoma State would even the all-time series at 35 victories apiece. The Cowgirls have won four straight over Tech, including 57-55 Jan. 8 in Lubbock, Texas, but Tech still leads the series 35-34. In the earlier meeting, Lauren Fields led OSU with 19 points and Lexy Keys had 17.
About the Lady Raiders: Texas Tech has lost six straight games, including a 61-56 decision against Texas on Wednesday. Despite the struggles, Tech ranks second in the Big 12 in both field-goal percentage (44.9%) and 3-point percentage (36.1%).