Cowgirls hold off Texas Tech for road win

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls picked up their first Big 12 Conference win of the season Saturday night, holding off Texas Tech for a 57-55 win in Lubbock, Texas.

Lauren Fields led OSU (6-6, 1-2 Big 12) with 19 points while Lexy Keys added 17. The Cowgirls built a 45-36 lead after three quarters and held on late to claim the win.

The Lady Raiders chipped away at the OSU advantage over the last 10 minutes. A basket by Vivian Gray off a Cowgirl turnover pulled Tech within a point at 50-49 with 2:22 remaining. Fields responded with a basket to put OSU back ahead by three and N’Yah Boyd added two free throws to get the lead to five with 45 seconds left.

Texas Tech’s Lexy Hightower hit a 3 with 40 seconds left to make it 54-52, but Keys answered with a huge 3 of her own with nine seconds left to get the lead back to five. Hightower hit another 3 with four seconds left and, after a Cowgirl turnover, Tech’s Taylah Thomas actually got a shot to tie it just ahead of the buzzer by it was blocked by OSU’s Kassidy De Lapp.

OKLAHOMA STATE 57, TEXAS TECH 55