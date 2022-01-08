Cowgirls hold off Texas Tech for road win

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls picked up their first Big 12 Conference win of the season Saturday night, holding off Texas Tech for a 57-55 win in Lubbock, Texas.
Lauren Fields led OSU (6-6, 1-2 Big 12) with 19 points while Lexy Keys added 17. The Cowgirls built a 45-36 lead after three quarters and held on late to claim the win.
The Lady Raiders chipped away at the OSU advantage over the last 10 minutes. A basket by Vivian Gray off a Cowgirl turnover pulled Tech within a point at 50-49 with 2:22 remaining. Fields responded with a basket to put OSU back ahead by three and N’Yah Boyd added two free throws to get the lead to five with 45 seconds left.
Texas Tech’s Lexy Hightower hit a 3 with 40 seconds left to make it 54-52, but Keys answered with a huge 3 of her own with nine seconds left to get the lead back to five. Hightower hit another 3 with four seconds left and, after a Cowgirl turnover, Tech’s Taylah Thomas actually got a shot to tie it just ahead of the buzzer by it was blocked by OSU’s Kassidy De Lapp.
OKLAHOMA STATE 57, TEXAS TECH 55
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-6): Collins 3-4 1-2 7, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 1-8 2-2 4, Fields 7-15 5-7 19, Keys 5-16 2-2 17, De Lapp 1-4 0-0 2, James 1-3 0-0 3, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 1-2 0-0 3, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Udoumoh 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 10-13 57
TEXAS TECH (8-6): Thomas 1-6 1-2 3, Tofaeono 2-4 0-0 4, Gray 4-15 1-2 9, Scott 2-7 2-2 6, Veitenheimer 1-1 0-0 2, Embry 0-0 0-0 0, Gerlich 2-3 0-0 5, Faye 2-5 0-0 4, Hightower 6-7 0-0 16, McKinney 2-4 2-2 6, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 6-8 55
OSU 16 19 1 12 — 57
TTU 12 13 11 19 — 55
3-Point Goals: OSU 7-20 (Boyd 0-2, Fields 0-6, Keys 5-10, James 1-1, Dennis 1-1), TTU 5-8 (Scott 0-3, Gerlich 1-1, Hightower 4-4). Assists: OSU 10 (Boyd 2), TTU 11 (Veitenheimer 5). Rebounds: OSU 25 (Collins 4), TTU 42 (Faye 9). Fouled Out: None. Total Fouls: OSU 14, TTU 12. Technical Fouls: None. A: 4,910.
