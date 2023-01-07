Cowgirls hold off Longhorns 86-82 for first Big 12 win

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team battled its way to an 86-82 win over Texas on Saturday in Stillwater for the Cowgirls' first Big 12 victory under coach Jacie Hoyt.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cowgirls, who improved to 11-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The Longhorns dipped to 11-5 and 2-1.

Naomie Alnatas led the Cowgirls with 20 points and eight assists, including 12 points and four assists in the second quarter alone to stake her squad to a 49-41 halftime lead. Lior Garzon added 17 points, while Claire Chastain scored 12 and Anna Gret Asi finished with 10.

Texas used a 15-3 run to knot the score at 75 with four minutes to go. Clinging to a one-point lead in the final two minutes, Lexy Keys drilled the 105th 3-pointer her career to move into the top 10 on the school's career list and give OSU an 80-76 advantage. Garzon sealed the win with four free throws in the final 14 seconds.

OKLAHOMA ST. 86, TEXAS 82

TEXAS (11-5): Gaston 9-12 4-6 22, Faye 1-2 3-4 5, Gonzales 3-8 0-0 6, Harmon 5-13 0-0 11, Morris 8-17 0-0 16, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Muhammad 4-7 2-4 10, Holle 3-7 2-3 9, Mwenentanda 1-1 1-1 3, Totals 34-68 12-18 82

OKLAHOMA ST. (11-4): Collins 4-4 1-2 9, Alnatas 9-17 0-0 20, Chastain 3-9 6-8 12, Keys 3-7 0-0 7, Milton 2-5 3-3 7, Garzon 5-12 4-5 17, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De Lapp 2-3 0-0 4, Asi 4-5 0-1 10, Totals 32-62 14-19 86

Texas;26;15;17;24;—;82

Oklahoma St.;20;29;19;18;—;86

3-Point Goals: Texas 2-10 (Gonzales 0-3, Harmon 1-1, Morris 0-4, Holle 1-2), Oklahoma St. 8-20 (Alnatas 2-6, Chastain 0-2, Keys 1-2, Garzon 3-8, Asi 2-2). Assists: Texas 12 (Harmon 4), Oklahoma St. 20 (Alnatas 8). Fouled Out: Oklahoma St. Alnatas, De Lapp. Rebounds: Texas 33 (Faye 9), Oklahoma St. 38 (Collins 8). Total Fouls: Texas 18, Oklahoma St. 17. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,228.