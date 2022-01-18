Cowgirls hit the road for meeting with Smith, No. 15 Baylor Wednesday

Oklahoma State at No. 15 Baylor

7 p.m. Wednesday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Stream: ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 6-8, 1-4 Big 12; Baylor 11-4, 1-2

Three storylines

Dealing with NaLyssa Smith: The Cowgirls will have their hands full with Baylor’s senior forward as they seek their first win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 22, 2020.

Smith dropped 30 points in a loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 12, and the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year enters Wednesday second in the Big 12 averaging 20.7 points and leading the league with 12.1 rebounds per game. The Cowgirls’ struggles defending inside continued with 28 points allowed in the paint in Saturday’s 74-60 defeat against Iowa State, and OSU faces another interior challenge against Smith, who ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 58.3% from the field.