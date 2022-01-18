Cowgirls hit the road for meeting with Smith, No. 15 Baylor Wednesday

Oklahoma State at No. 15 Baylor
7 p.m. Wednesday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas
Stream: ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM
Records: OSU 6-8, 1-4 Big 12; Baylor 11-4, 1-2
Three storylines
Dealing with NaLyssa Smith: The Cowgirls will have their hands full with Baylor’s senior forward as they seek their first win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 22, 2020.
Smith dropped 30 points in a loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 12, and the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year enters Wednesday second in the Big 12 averaging 20.7 points and leading the league with 12.1 rebounds per game. The Cowgirls’ struggles defending inside continued with 28 points allowed in the paint in Saturday’s 74-60 defeat against Iowa State, and OSU faces another interior challenge against Smith, who ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 58.3% from the field.
Collins off of career scoring day: Taylen Collins went 8-for-13 from the field and tallied a career-high 21 points in the loss to Iowa State. The scoring performance eclipsed her previous career best of 19 against TCU on Jan. 9, 2021. The 6-foot-1 sophomore enters the visit to Baylor as the Cowgirls’ third-leading scorer with 7.3 points per game.
Better from deep: Shooting 27.9% from 3-point range, OSU ranks ninth in the Big 12 from beyond the arc, better than only TCU at 25.9%. But the Cowgirls are shooting at a better clip of late.
OSU shooters have hit 14 of the 28 3-pointers they’ve attempted across losses to TCU and Iowa State. Lauren Fields has connected on six of her last 11 3-point attempts to lead the charge. Macie James went 4-for-6 from deep on Saturday on her way to a career-high 14 points.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World