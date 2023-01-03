 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowgirls hit road for Big 12 tilt at Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.

TV: ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma State 10-3, 0-1 Big 12; Kansas State 11-3, 0-1

Three storylines

Hitting the road: Oklahoma State will play a true road game for only the second time this season. The first trip was successful, with the Cowgirls taking a 73-54 win at Missouri State. Kansas State is 8-0 at home this season, including a Nov. 17 win over then-No. 4 Iowa.

Balanced scoring: The Cowgirls have shared the wealth on offense with four players averaging in double figures. Claire Chastain is leading the team at 12.4 points per game. The fifth-year senior guard is followed by Naomie Alnatas (12.3), Lior Garzon (11.0) and Lexy Keys (10.6).

Knocking down treys: Garzon leads the Big 12 in 3-pointer field goal percentage at 47.8%. Garzon has hit 18 of 30 3-point attempts over the past five games.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

