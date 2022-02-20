Cowgirls held to six first-half points in 56-38 loss at Kansas State

A miserable first half of offense was too much for the Oklahoma State women's basketball team to overcome Sunday in a 56-38 loss to Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Cowgirls were held to 2-for-25 shooting in the first half (including 0-for-12 in the second quarter) and trailed 22-6 at halftime. OSU's defense kept the Cowgirls (8-15 overall, 3-11 Big 12) in the game, holding K-State to 10-for-36 shooting.

After the break, OSU got on track with three consecutive 3-pointers, including two from Lexy Keys. That pulled the Cowgirls within 12 points, but the Wildcats closed the third quarter on a 7-2 run to extend their lead to 41-23.

Lauren Fields was the lone Cowgirl to reach double figures, scoring 10 points. Taylen Collins added eight points to go with 11 rebounds.

Ayoka Lee had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Kansas State (18-8, 8-6), while Emilee Ebert had 13 points.

OSU is home against Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

KANSAS STATE 56, OSU 38