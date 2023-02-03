Oklahoma State at TCU

1 p.m. Saturday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Records: OSU 15-7, TCU 6-15

Three storylines

Road woes: The Cowgirls are 1-4 in conference road games this season, most recently losing to 78-69 against Texas last Saturday. OSU's lone Big 12 road win came against Baylor in a 70-65 win. The Horned Frogs are currently 0-10 in conference play.

Milton sets season-high: OSU guard Terryn Milton scored a season-best 22 points against Texas Tech on Wednesday night. Over the past four games, Milton is averaging 14.7 points.

Scouting the Horned Frogs: TCU is in last place in the Big 12 standings, having not won a game since Dec. 21 against Nicholls. The Horned Frogs are powered by guard Tomi Taiwo, who leads the team in points (14.4), steals (38) and free-throw percentage (.815).

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World