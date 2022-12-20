Cowgirls handle Air Force, head into conference play with confidence

STILLWATER — At this point last season, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls sat at 6-5.

They’d just completed their nonconference slate of games, with double-digit wins against Southern University and UT Arlington. But, by the time last season ended, the Cowgirls had only added three more wins, finishing 9-20.

OSU would move on from coach Jim Littell shortly after, eventually hiring Jacie Hoyt to take over the program. Only four players returned from last season’s roster, the rest coming courtesy of the transfer portal.

And while the Cowgirls sat at 6-5 this time last year, on a cold afternoon in Stillwater, OSU comfortably handled Air Force, defeating the Falcons 62-44 in Gallagher-Iba Arena and closing out their nonconference schedule with a 10-2 record.

“We don’t focus on last year,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said. “The only reason I’m really proud of that (10-2) record is because I think we’ve played a tough schedule.”

On Tuesday the Cowgirls banked on forward Taylen Collins — who recorded a double-double — and transfer guard Claire Chastain, who had a team-high 14 points, to win.

“Really just picking and rolling,” Collins said of what made her performance successful. She finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds. “The guards were doing a great job of finding me, especially Naomie (Alnatas).”

Alnatas, OSU’s starting guard, led the Cowgirls in assists with nine.

The Cowgirls never trailed against Air Force (5-7) and eventually built a 20-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Five OSU players finished with 10+ points in the game.

The 44 points Air Force scored is the lowest OSU has held an opponent to this season.

“Our defense was awesome today,” Hoyt said. “That’s the thing I’m most proud of. Air Force is good, to hold them to nine points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth we’re really proud of that.”

Now, the Cowgirls will go 11 days without a game, due to the semester break. They’ll return Dec. 31 against Kansas, with a 4 p.m. tip-off at Gallagher-Iba Arena scheduled.

And heading into that game, a healthy serving of confidence for the Cowgirls.

“We know what we came here to do,” Collins said. “We know what the mission that we’ve set forth in the beginning and now we’re just seeing it play on.

“It’s just the love that we all share, we all have one common goal and we’re all two feet in.”

OKLA. STATE 62, AIR FORCE 44

Air Force 12 9 16 7 – 44

Okla. State 17 8 23 14 – 62

AIR FORCE (5-7): McDonald 2-7 0-2 4, Smith 3-10 1-4 7, Heath 10-16 1-2 21, Pilson 2-12 0-1 5, Huntimer 0-1 0-1 -, Britt 1-1 0-0 2, Shelton 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 2-12 0-3 5. Totals 20-63 2-13 44

OKLA. STATE (10-2): Collins 6-6 0-0 12, Alnatas 4-13 2-4 10, Chastain 4-7 0-0 14, Keys 5-14 0-4 10, Milton 4-11 0-1 12, Garzon 1-4 0-2 2, De Lapp 0-2 0-0 2

3-Point Goals: Air Force 2-13 (Heath 1-2, Smith 1-4, Perry 0-3, McDonald 0-2, Pilson 0-1, Huntimer 0-1), Okla. State 2-11 (Alnatas 2-4, Keys 0-4, Garzon 0-2, Milton 0-1). Rebounds: Air Force 38 (Heath 7), Okla. State 39 (Collins 15). Assists: Air Force 8 (Huntimer 5), Okla. State 13 (Alnatas 9). Total Fouls: Air Force 17, Okla. State 6 A: 2,117