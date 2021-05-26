Cowgirls golf finishes national runner-up, falls short of of OSU's first women's championship

“We’re not done,” Robertson said. “We’ve got a young team. Nobody is leaving so they’re going to be back. This is a great experience for them. So hopefully, if we’re back in the same situation again next year, they can learn from this and we’ll have a different result.”

Golf isn’t the only women’s team good enough to contend for OSU’s first women’s national championship. The softball team has had a strong season and will face Texas in the Super Regional starting at 4 p.m. on Friday as it looks to try for a softball championship.

“They’ve got a great opportunity to make a run. I hope they do it,” Robertson said. “I think we’re close in a lot of sports on the women’s side to doing something like this. I wish we would have gotten it done today but there is no reason why we can’t get some banners up with women’s sports in Gallagher-Iba here pretty soon.”

