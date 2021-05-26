Cowgirls golf finishes national runner-up, falls short of of OSU's first women's championship

Oklahoma State had an incredible ride to Wednesday's NCAA women’s golf championship match, but came up short in its quest for the school’s first women’s national title in any sport.
Ole Miss also hadn’t won a women’s national championship before defeating the Cowgirls 4-1 in Scottsdale, Arizona to claim the 2021 national title.
Chiara Tamberlini beat OSU's Lianna Bailey 6&5 to give Ole Miss its first point. Kennedy Swann earned the Rebels their second point with a 2&1 win over Maja Stark. Andrea Lignell then clinched the title with her final putt on the 17th hole.
Lignell led OSU's Isabella Fierro 2-up after the 14th hole and prevented Fierro from a potential comeback with a 2&1 victory.
With the title already clinched, Ole Miss' Julia Johnson beat Rina Tatematsu 4&3 for the Rebels’ fourth point. The Cowgirls' only point came from Maddison Hinson-Tolchard who earned a 1-up win against Smilla Sonderby.
“It’s been a fun week and a fun run and I love our players and I’m proud of them,” OSU coach Greg Robertson said in the post-match Zoom conference.
The Cowgirls should have an opportunity for other deep NCAA runs in the next few years. OSU’s top five golfers — two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior — are all expected to return next year.
“We’re not done,” Robertson said. “We’ve got a young team. Nobody is leaving so they’re going to be back. This is a great experience for them. So hopefully, if we’re back in the same situation again next year, they can learn from this and we’ll have a different result.”
Golf isn’t the only women’s team good enough to contend for OSU’s first women’s national championship. The softball team has had a strong season and will face Texas in the Super Regional starting at 4 p.m. on Friday as it looks to try for a softball championship.
“They’ve got a great opportunity to make a run. I hope they do it,” Robertson said. “I think we’re close in a lot of sports on the women’s side to doing something like this. I wish we would have gotten it done today but there is no reason why we can’t get some banners up with women’s sports in Gallagher-Iba here pretty soon.”