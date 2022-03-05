Cowgirls finish regular season with loss at No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lauren Ebo scored a career-best 17 points to help No. 9 Texas extend its winning streak to eight games with a 65-50 victory against Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center.

Ebo, a 6-foot-4 center, converted 6-of-9 field goal attempts, grabbed a game-high six rebounds and made two blocks for Texas (23-6, 13-5 Big 12). Rori Harmon added 13 points along and four steals for Texas.

It was the final regular-season game ever at the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.

Lexy Keys and Lauren Fields scored 10 apiece to lead Oklahoma State (8-19, 3-15), which finished the regular season with five straight defeats.

Texas led 40-20 at halftime after making 11-0 runs in the first and second quarters. Harmon scored six points during the second run as Texas took a 24-point lead, its largest of the game.

Oklahoma State shot just 30.6% and committed 20 turnovers, six more than its average, against an aggressive Texas approach that included full-court defensive pressure. Coach Jim Littell said his team did not adjust well after facing a much different style against Oklahoma on Wednesday.

“We didn't handle the pressure very well in the first half,” Littell said. “They got us sped up. We came off a game with Oklahoma where it was a soft zone and you didn’t have any worries about handling the ball.”

Oklahoma State cut the Texas lead to 11 with 7:32 left in the game but did not get any closer.

“I don’t have a problem with the way our kids played in the second half, but it was just getting punched in the face in the first half and not reacting to it,” Littell said.

NO. 9 TEXAS 65, OKLAHOMA ST. 50

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-19): Collins 2-5 0-0 4, De Lapp 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 3-8 0-0 7, Fields 2-10 6-8 10, Keys 2-11 6-8 10, James 2-4 4-5 9, Winchester 1-4 0-0 2, Boyd 1-2 2-2 4, Rodrigues 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 15-49 18-23 50.

TEXAS (23-6): Ebo 6-9 5-6 17, Gaston 1-1 0-0 2, Allen-Taylor 2-10 0-0 4, Harmon 6-9 1-2 13, Warren 4-10 0-0 8, Lattimore 2-2 2-2 6, Moore 3-4 2-4 8, Holle 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 3-8 0-0 7, Totals 27-56 10-14 65.

Oklahoma St.;9;11;17;13;--;50

Texas;23;17;13;12;--;65

3-point goals: Oklahoma St. 2-6 (Dennis 1-1, Fields 0-1, Keys 0-2, James 1-1, Rodrigues 0-1), Texas 1-7 (Allen-Taylor 0-1, Harmon 0-1, Warren 0-1, Matharu 1-4). Assists: Oklahoma St. 7 (Dennis 2, Keys 2), Texas 12 (Allen-Taylor 4, Harmon 4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 32 (Collins 5, Fields 5), Texas 35 (Ebo 6). Total fouls: Oklahoma St. 15, Texas 18. A: 12,506.