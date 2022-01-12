Cowgirls fall as TCU hits free throw in final seconds for 64-63 victory

Lauren Heard made a free throw with two seconds left as TCU edged Oklahoma State 64-63 on Wednesday night in women's basketball in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lauren Fields, who finished with a career high 26 points for Oklahoma State, hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to tie the game at 63-63 before Heard was fouled and hit one of two free throws for the win.
OSU fell to 6-7 on the season, 1-3 in the Big 12.
Lexy Keys added 13 points for the Cowgirls.
TCU 64, OKLAHOMA STATE 63
OSU (6-7): Collins 2-6 0-0 4, Winchester 1-4 1-2 3, Boyd 2-5 0-0 5, Keys 5-13 0-1 13, Fields 8-15 5-5 26, Udoumoh 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 0-1 1-2 1, James 4-7 1-3 9, Reeve 1-5 0-0 2, Notoa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-58 8-13 63
TCU (5-7): Adika 5-10 2-2 15, Y. Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Diggs 8-12 3-6 20, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Heard 6-11 8-11 20, Jackson 0-1 1-2 1, Berry 4-9, 0-0 8, P. Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Mokwuah 0-0 0-0 0, Germond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-48 14-21 64.
OSU;18;17;15;13;--;63
TCU;12;15;24;13;--;64
3-point goals: OSU 9-17 (Fields 5-7, Keys 3-7, James 0-2, Boyd 1-1), TCU 4-13 (Adika 3-6, Holmes 0-3, Berry 0-2, Diggs 1-1, Jackson 0-1). Assists: OSU 16 (Boyd 6), TCU Heard 5). Rebounds: OSU 26 (Collins 7), TCU 37 (Diggs 11). Total fouls: OSU 18, TCU 21. A: 1,398.