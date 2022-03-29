Cowgirls Elish, Maxwell take home weekly Big 12 honors

STILLWATER — Over the weekend, Oklahoma State's Miranda Elish and Kelly Maxwell helped power the Cowgirls to a resounding sweep over Texas Tech on the opening weekend of Big 12 play. On Tuesday, the OSU duo was recognized with weekly conference honors.

Elish took home a weekly award for a third consecutive week, named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time this season. The two-way transfer hit four home runs as part of an 8-for-8 performance at the plate against the Red Raiders, including a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first inning of Sunday's 16-2 rout.

Elish drove in nine runs and totaled 21 bases over the weekend. In the circle on Saturday, she earned her seventh win of the season. Elish had been named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week in each of the past two weeks.

Maxwell laid claim to that honor with a pair of dazzling pitching performances, including Friday's no-hitter — the fourth of her career and the Cowgirls' third of the season. Across 10.0 innings pitched for the series, Maxwell fanned 24 batters and allowed two runs.

Maxwell enters Wednesday's visit from Tulsa (6 p.m. Wednesday, Cowgirl Stadium) leading the Big 12 with 145 strikeouts on the season.

