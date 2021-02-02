Cowgirls complete sweep of Jayhawks

STILLWATER -- The Oklahoma State women's basketball team ran its winning streak to four games with an 82-55 win over Kansas on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowgirls (13-5, 9-3 in the Big 12) used a dominating second half to power their way to the win. OSU led 31-26 at half, but outscored Kansas (6-8, 2-6) 51-29 in the second half.

OSU took control early after intermission, scoring 14 of the first 18 points, capping a 14-4 run on back-to-back 3-pointers by Lexy Keys and Ja'Mee Asberry.

Natasha Mack logged her 12th double-double of the year, finishing with 19 points and 19 rebounds, leading all players in both categories.

Kansas was led by Sand Springs graduate Holly Kersgieter, who finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds.

OSU hosts Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday.