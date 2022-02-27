Cowgirls come up short at West Virginia

The Oklahoma State women made a fourth-quarter push to take the lead at West Virginia on Sunday, but the Mountaineers answered to claim a 60-56 victory in Morgantown.

The Cowgirls trailed by nine points entering the final quarter, but rallied to take a 51-50 lead on a shot by Lexy Keys with 4:17 remaining. West Virginia responded, though, with a 7-0 run to take control.

Macie James matched her career high with 14 points for OSU (8-17, 3-13 Big 12). Keys added 13 points and Lauren Fields had 11. Kari Niblack scored 15 points for the Mountaineers (13-13, 6-10).

The Cowgirls play host to Bedlam rival Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Stillwater.

WEST VIRGINIA 60, OSU 56

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-17): Collins 3-7 0-2 6, Winchester 1-3 0-0 2, Dennis 2-7 2-5 6, Fields 3-15 2-2 11, Keys 5-14 2-4 13, De Lapp 1-3 2-4 4, James 5-11 1-2 14, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 9-19 56

WEST VIRGINIA (13-13): Martinez 5-13 1-2 12, Niblack 5-10 5-6 15, Hemingway 1-4 3-4 5, Quinerly 5-10 1-2 12, Smith 2-8 0-0 5, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Ejiofor 2-2 0-0 4, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 2-5 2-3 7, Totals 22-54 12-17 60