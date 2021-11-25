 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowgirls chasing fourth straight win in South Point Shootout opener against Green Bay
0 Comments
editor's pick
OSU women's basketball

Cowgirls chasing fourth straight win in South Point Shootout opener against Green Bay

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Oklahoma St Stanford Basketball (copy)

Jim Littell (right) is two wins away from his 200th victory as OSU coach.

 Stephen Spillman, AP

Oklahoma State (3-1) vs Green Bay (2-2)

South Point Shootout

3 p.m. Friday, South Point Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Streaming: Flo Hoops, KGFY-105.5

Three storylines

Scoring D: The Cowgirls have held their opponents to 55 points or fewer in four consecutive games to open the season. OSU has rattled off such four-game streaks twice over the previous two seasons and ranks second among Big 12 teams in scoring defense so far in 2021-22, allowing 48.3 points per game.

Udoumoh’s breakout: Sophomore Ruthie Udoumoh recorded her first career basket in the Nov. 17 win over Missouri State, then followed it up with a career-best 12-point, four-rebound performance in Saturday’s 68-48 win at Rice. The forward from Broken Arrow played a career-high 13 minutes against the Owls.

Nearing 200: With OSU riding a three-game win streak, Jim Littell arrives to the South Point Shootout two victories away from his 200th win as the Cowgirls’ head coach. The 66-year old carries a record of 198-121 since taking over the program in 2011.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Barry Lewis and Nathan Thompson break down this week's top games

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert