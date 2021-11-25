Cowgirls chasing fourth straight win in South Point Shootout opener against Green Bay

Oklahoma State (3-1) vs Green Bay (2-2)

South Point Shootout

3 p.m. Friday, South Point Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Streaming: Flo Hoops, KGFY-105.5

Three storylines

Scoring D: The Cowgirls have held their opponents to 55 points or fewer in four consecutive games to open the season. OSU has rattled off such four-game streaks twice over the previous two seasons and ranks second among Big 12 teams in scoring defense so far in 2021-22, allowing 48.3 points per game.

Udoumoh’s breakout: Sophomore Ruthie Udoumoh recorded her first career basket in the Nov. 17 win over Missouri State, then followed it up with a career-best 12-point, four-rebound performance in Saturday’s 68-48 win at Rice. The forward from Broken Arrow played a career-high 13 minutes against the Owls.

Nearing 200: With OSU riding a three-game win streak, Jim Littell arrives to the South Point Shootout two victories away from his 200th win as the Cowgirls’ head coach. The 66-year old carries a record of 198-121 since taking over the program in 2011.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.