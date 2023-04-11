STILLWATER -- Locked in a one-run game against Tulsa after four innings, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski made a shrewd decision.

Gajewski sent in pitcher Kelly Maxwell to start the fifth inning, drawing on OSU’s All-American lefty who had been milling about in the third-base bullpen while starter Ivy Rosenberry held the Golden Hurricane in check.

No. 3 OSU’s lead would get much more comfortable.

OSU’s offense caught fire in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs. The big frame propelled the Cowgirls to a 9-1, six-inning victory on Tuesday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

“We were finally able to get over the hump,” senior OSU second baseman Rachel Becker said. “We got runners on base all game and it’s kind of frustrating to leave them out there.”

The Cowgirl offense struggled early against Maura Moore, Tulsa’s sophomore starting pitcher. Moore (10-8), the Golden Hurricane ace, had pitched valiantly against OSU earlier in the season, holding the Cowgirls to three runs in 8.2 innings. The Cowgirls won that game 3-1.

“(Moore) has a lot of spin and some funky stuff,” Gajewski said. “It just makes it tough. I knew if they threw her again, we’d have a better look. We did from the start. Our at-bats looked way different that the last time. Credit our kids. They were ready in case she threw.”

This time, the Cowgirls (36-3) watched more film and altered their hitting approach against TU’s ace.

“Obviously (Moore) is a very good pitcher,” Becker said. “She did really well against us last week. We talked more about our approach going into how we were going to hit against her. I still think we struggled a little bit the first few innings but then when we started attacking early that’s when we started being more successful."

Freshman outfielder Tallen Edwards was the catalyst for OSU’s key fifth-inning burst.

Standing in the batter’s box with a 3-0 count, Edwards made the most of her green light to swing. She popped Moore’s pitch to the right-center outfield gap, scoring Katelynn Carwile.

“It was probably the most comfortable I’ve been in the box in a couple weeks,” Edwards said. “I was thinking double or triple (after the hit). I wanted a triple really bad but stopped at second. A lot of excitement. Happy I could start that for my team.”

The Cowgirls got three more hits in the frame and parlayed them with two walks and an error to plate five more batters.

The game that started as a tightly contested pitcher’s duel ended in the bottom of the sixth when Katie Lott scored on a fielder’s choice.

Maxwell did not surrender a run in relief, recording her fifth save. She struck out three of the seven TU batters she faced.

“Honestly all of our pitchers are so good that, defensively, I know they’re going to shut them down,” Becker said. “It’s just a matter of time before we start scoring some runs, so honestly whenever they are on the mound I feel really comfortable.”

Gajewski complimented Tulsa (16-21), calling the Golden Hurricane a scrappy group that is difficult to put away.

“Tulsa always gives us fits,” Gajewski said. “It’s good to beat them like that because that doesn’t happen very often.”

OSU 9, TULSA 1

Tulsa;010;000;--;1;4;1

OSU;100;161;-;9;12;1

Moore, Nash, Grant (5) and Vickrey; Rosenberry, Maxwell (5) and Tuck; 2B: OSU, Becker, Edwards, Tuck. W: Rosenberry (5-2); L: Moore (10-8). Save: Maxwell (5).

OSU Sports Extra podcast: How Mike Gundy would modify the transfer portal With the transfer portal, there was a power shift from coaches to players in college sports. Dean Ruhl discusses OSU coach Mike Gundy's solution to the portal problem.