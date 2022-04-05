 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA STATE SOFTBALL

Cowgirls carrying 11 consecutive wins to Wichita State ahead of weekend trip to Iowa State

  • 0

Record: 28-6

Looking ahead: Winners of 11 straight, the Cowgirls visit Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+). OSU, still unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play at 6-0, then travels to Iowa State for a three-game set. The first game is at 4 p.m. Friday followed by afternoon starts Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (noon).

OSU enters with nine consecutive wins against Iowa State dating back to May 12, 2018.

Looking back: The Cowgirls followed a midweek win over Tulsa with a second straight conference sweep at Baylor over the weekend. Miranda Elish (9-4) picked up her eighth and ninth wins of the season in Friday and Sunday victories, while a complete-game shutout from Kelly Maxwell (12-0) and a Karli Petty home run powered OSU to a 2-0 middle-game win.

Notable: Maxwell allowed three hits and struck out nine in Saturday’s win. The redshirt junior right-hander fanned 13 batters across three appearances last week and on Tuesday, the Big 12’s strikeout leader (158) was named conference pitcher of the week for a third time this season. … OSU’s recent offensive uptick has the Cowgirls hitting .316 as a team on the year, second only to Oklahoma in the Big 12 and 25th nationally. … Wednesday marks the Cowgirls’ third meeting with Wichita State this spring. OSU topped the Shockers in back-to-back wins by run rule on March 18 and 19. … Elish has earned wins in each of her last six starts and has allowed five runs across her last nine appearances.

People are also reading…

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid fan of soccer (read: fútbol). Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OK Preps Extra: Transfers are nothing new, but this one caught our eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert