Cowgirls carrying 11 consecutive wins to Wichita State ahead of weekend trip to Iowa State

Looking ahead: Winners of 11 straight, the Cowgirls visit Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+). OSU, still unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play at 6-0, then travels to Iowa State for a three-game set. The first game is at 4 p.m. Friday followed by afternoon starts Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (noon).

Looking back: The Cowgirls followed a midweek win over Tulsa with a second straight conference sweep at Baylor over the weekend. Miranda Elish (9-4) picked up her eighth and ninth wins of the season in Friday and Sunday victories, while a complete-game shutout from Kelly Maxwell (12-0) and a Karli Petty home run powered OSU to a 2-0 middle-game win.

Notable: Maxwell allowed three hits and struck out nine in Saturday’s win. The redshirt junior right-hander fanned 13 batters across three appearances last week and on Tuesday, the Big 12’s strikeout leader (158) was named conference pitcher of the week for a third time this season. … OSU’s recent offensive uptick has the Cowgirls hitting .316 as a team on the year, second only to Oklahoma in the Big 12 and 25th nationally. … Wednesday marks the Cowgirls’ third meeting with Wichita State this spring. OSU topped the Shockers in back-to-back wins by run rule on March 18 and 19. … Elish has earned wins in each of her last six starts and has allowed five runs across her last nine appearances.