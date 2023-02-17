Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

2 p.m. Saturday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Records: OSU 18-7, 8-5 Big 12; Texas Tech 16-10, 4-9

Three storylines

On a roll: Oklahoma State carries a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s road game at Texas Tech. The Cowgirls defeated the Red Raiders 86-74 earlier this season and has seven straight triumphs in the series.

Rare air: Terryn Milton, an Owasso High School graduate, is one of only nine players in the country with 1,200 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in her career.

Century mark: An OSU victory would be No. 100 for Cowgirls first-year coach Jacie Hoyt. She picked up 81 victories in five previous seasons at Kansas City.