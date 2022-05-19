Cowgirls carry experience, momentum into softball regional

STILLWATER — As far as Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski is concerned, his team has what it needs to win entering this postseason.

OSU is hosting an NCAA Softball Championship regional at Cowgirl Stadium coming off its first Big 12 Championship, and it boasts a roster ripe with postseason experience.

“We’re ready,” a confident Gajewski said during a press conference Thursday. “I’m ready. I think our team is in a good spot.”

Six days removed from their 4-3 upset win over No. 1 Oklahoma in the Big 12 final in Oklahoma City, the Cowgirls open the Stillwater Regional at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Fordham. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The regional lineup also includes North Texas and Nebraska, who will play each other at 5 p.m. Friday.

While the Cowgirls look to emerge as champions and advance to a super regional, they will have “one of the best crowds across the country” supporting them this weekend, Gajewski said.

The university announced Thursday that Cowgirl Stadium's capacity will be expanded for the regional, featuring overflow seating behind the back wall.

“I don’t think the crowd will do anything but help us, to be honest,” Gajewski said. “The last one (against OU) probably being the largest crowd of anywhere the whole year up to this point … really cool, and we played well.”

The win over the Sooners, Gajewski said, gave the Cowgirls “a shot of energy” for this week’s practices, but once the tournament starts, his team will be focused on the next win.

“I don’t know that once the first pitch is thrown, that that (win) will even be on their minds,” Gajewski said.

This OSU squad is among the most experienced in postseason play of all the teams Gajewski has coached, having appeared in the NCAA Women’s College World Series in 2019 and 2021.

“The experience is key, and I can remember the first time we went to postseason, you went down that roster and you’re like, we have none. Including me,” Gajewski said. “So we do have a lot of kids with a lot of experience, that the moment will not be too big and that should perform very well.”

If it wins against Fordham, OSU will play the North Texas-Nebraska winner at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"(There are) four great teams here," Gajewski said. "I told our team when the whole deal was announced that they're (other teams) all wearing the same hat that you guys got on Saturday, as well. They're all champions.

"But my focus this whole week has been us, to be honest. I mean 90% us, 10% them, knowing that if we play Oklahoma State softball, we'll be in a good spot."

