OSU softball

Cowgirls carry eight-game win streak over Red Raiders into Big 12 opener vs Texas Tech

OSU vs. Depaul 015 (copy)

Oklahoma State's Kelly Maxwell has struck out 121 batters so far this season, which leads Big 12 pitchers.

 Devin Lawrence Wilber, for the Tulsa World

Oklahoma State

Record: 21-6

Looking ahead: OSU begins its Big 12 Conference slate with a visit from Texas Tech (17-12). The Cowgirls have won each of their last eight games against the Red Raiders and hold a 27-15 advantage in the all-time series.

This weekend's series opens at 6 p.m. Friday followed by a 2 p.m. start at Cowgirl Stadium on Saturday. Sunday's finale begins at noon.

Looking back: OSU closed non-conference play with a four-game sweep in the OSU Mizuno Classic. The Cowgirls outscored their opponents 35-4 across a pair of doubleheaders with Wichita State and Kansas City. Miranda Elish tossed her second no-hitter of the season and the fifth of her career against the Shockers on Friday.

Notable: OSU pitching enters conference play second in the Big 12 with an ERA of 2.19 and the Cowgirls have not allowed more than three runs in any of their last nine games…Catcher Julia Cottrill slugged three home runs over the weekend, bringing her tally on the season to eight for a tie for the team lead with outfielder Chyenne Factor. ... Kelly Maxwell’s 121 strikeouts on the season remain the most among Big 12 pitchers and she begins the week fourth in the conference with an ERA of 1.21.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World 

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. Previously, I've worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I'm a graduate of the University of Missouri and a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

