Cowgirls capture first overall NCEA national championship

Oklahoma State equestrian won its first overall NCEA National Championship by defeating Texas A&M on Saturday in Ocala, Florida.

No. 1 Oklahoma State finished the season with a record of 15-2, breaking the program record for wins in a season of 14 that previously was set in 2009.

“Honestly, I could not be more proud of this group of girls,” head coach Larry Sanchez said following the 11-9 victory. “They left everything on the line, trusted the process, and did more than we ever expected them to do. They deserve every bit of this.”

It was OSU’s first trip to the final round of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association national tournament since 2013. In addition to the overall national championship, the Cowgirls have won six Western National Titles and crowned one individual champion.

The Cowgirls defeated a No. 1 overall-ranked team twice in the season.

The first event of the day was Reining, where No. 3 Texas A&M jumped out to a 3-2 lead. In Flat, OSU started the event well, and the meet was tied, 5-5, at the halfway point. In Horsemanship, the highlight for OSU was Claire McDowall recording her highest score of the weekend, winning 223.5-222.

The title came down to Fences, the final event of the day, and first-team All-American Sydnie Ziegler defeated Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, 250.5-249, to secure the national title for the Cowgirls.