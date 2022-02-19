Cowgirls can extend win streak to three games Sunday at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Kansas State
3 p.m. Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
Stream: ESPNU Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM
Records: OSU 8-14, 3-10 Big 12; K-State 17-8, 7-6
Three storylines
Win streak: The Cowgirls head to Kansas State riding consecutive wins for the first time since Dec. 17, following back-to-back home victories over TCU and Texas Tech. The pair handed OSU its first wins at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Big 12 play and pulled coach Jim Littell’s Cowgirls to eighth place in the league standings.
“We’ve just told them to stay true to the process and continue to try to get better each day,” Littell said of OSU, which had lost eight straight prior to the Feb. 9 win over TCU. “And I think that’s what they’ve done.”
On Sunday, the Cowgirls seek three straight wins for the first time since November against a Kansas State team that topped OSU 60-49 in Stillwater earlier this season on Jan. 12.
Containing Lee: The Cowgirls will have their hands full Sunday tussling with Wildcats center Ayoka Lee.
The 6-foot-6 junior is fourth in the nation in points per game, pouring in 23.8 a contest. Lee scored 18 against OSU on Jan. 12, but set an NCAA record the last time she faced an Oklahoma team. Lee scored 61 points against the Sooners on Jan. 23, eclipsing the previous Division-I single-game record of 60 held by Long Beach State’s Cindy Brown (1987) and Minnesota’s Rachel Banham (2016).
Lee gets it done on the defensive end, too. She ranks second nationally with 79 blocks and fourth with 3.16 blocks per game. Lee is second in the Big 12 with 10.4 rebounds per game.
De Lapp’s milestone: Sunday mark’s career game No. 100 for OSU senior Kassidy De Lapp.
The 6-foot-3 center from El Dorado Hills, California, joins teammate Abbie Winchester (114 games) in the century club. De Lapp has made 17 starts in 2021-22 and enters Sunday averaging 3.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
— Eli Lederman Tulsa World