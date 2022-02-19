Cowgirls can extend win streak to three games Sunday at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

3 p.m. Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

Stream: ESPNU Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 8-14, 3-10 Big 12; K-State 17-8, 7-6

Three storylines

Win streak: The Cowgirls head to Kansas State riding consecutive wins for the first time since Dec. 17, following back-to-back home victories over TCU and Texas Tech. The pair handed OSU its first wins at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Big 12 play and pulled coach Jim Littell’s Cowgirls to eighth place in the league standings.

“We’ve just told them to stay true to the process and continue to try to get better each day,” Littell said of OSU, which had lost eight straight prior to the Feb. 9 win over TCU. “And I think that’s what they’ve done.”

On Sunday, the Cowgirls seek three straight wins for the first time since November against a Kansas State team that topped OSU 60-49 in Stillwater earlier this season on Jan. 12.