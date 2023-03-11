KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State opened with a blistering start before fading after halftime inside Municipal Auditorium Saturday afternoon, falling short of the Cowgirls' first Big 12 Championship game appearance since 2008 in a 64-57 loss to top-seeded Texas.

The Longhorns now advance to Sunday's 1 p.m. title game to face the winner of Saturday's second semifinal matchup between second-seeded Oklahoma and No. 3-seed Iowa State.

The Cowgirls (21-11) knocked down five of their initial 10 attempts from 3-point range to carry the offensive load before halftime, sending OSU to the break trailing 39-34. OSU’s 3-point accuracy faded over the course of the game. After the 50% start, the Cowgirls missed six of their next nine attempts from deep.

Texas forced six third-quarter turnovers and ripped off a 13-2 run in the period to leave the Longhorns leading 47-35 with 3:51 remaining in the period.

A scoring flurry from OSU in the early minutes of the fourth quarter cut the Texas advantage down to six but the Cowgirls never got closer as the Longhorns stoked a lead that grew as large at 14.

Naomie Alnatas led three OSU scorers in double figures with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Lior Garzon and Kassidy De Lapp finished with 11 points each. Texas' Shaylee Gonzales led with a game-high 17 points.

With its second Big 12 Tournament semifinal loss in three seasons, OSU heads home to await its NCAA Tournament destination. In ESPN’s latest bracket projection Friday night, analyst Charlie Creme has the Cowgirls projected as the No. 8-seed in the Seattle Regional to face No. 9 Georgia with a potential Second Round matchup with No. 1 Stanford.

The 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament selection show begins at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.