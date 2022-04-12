Cowgirls back home for Kansas as winners of eight of nine in Big 12 play

Oklahoma State

Record: 31-7 (8-1 Big 12)

Looking ahead: OSU returns home to Cowgirl Stadium for a three-game set with Kansas (13-22 entering play Tuesday). First pitch on Thursday and Friday is set for 6 p.m. before Saturday’s 12 p.m. finale.

All three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Looking back: After Iowa State snapped the Cowgirls’ 12-game win streak in Saturday’s opener, OSU took the next two games in Ames to claim a third consecutive Big 12 series victory. Miranda Elish (10-4) struck out nine batters and went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI in Saturday's Game 2 and OSU followed with an 11-1 win by run rule to close the road trip Sunday afternoon.

Notable: Fifth-year infielder Sydney Pennington made her 245th straight start on Sunday and now holds the program record for most starts in an OSU career … Coach Kenny Gajewski earned his 250th win at OSU at Wichita State last Wednesday. He stands third on OSU’s all-time wins list behind Rich Wieligman (2007-2015) and Sandy Fischer (1978-2001) … OSU right-hander Kelly Maxwell improved to 13-1 over the weekend and trails only Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl in wins among Big 12 pitchers … Sophomore outfielder Katelynn Carwile enters the weekend seventh in the Big 12 hitting .420 on the season.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

