OKLAHOMA STATE SOFTBALL

Cowgirls back home for Kansas as winners of eight of nine in Big 12 play

  • Updated
OSU vs. Tulsa Softball 036 (copy)

Miranda Elish runs the bases in Oklahoma State's softball game vs. Tulsa on March 30, 2022 at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

Oklahoma State

Record: 31-7 (8-1 Big 12)

Looking ahead: OSU returns home to Cowgirl Stadium for a three-game set with Kansas (13-22 entering play Tuesday). First pitch on Thursday and Friday is set for 6 p.m. before Saturday’s 12 p.m. finale.

All three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Looking back: After Iowa State snapped the Cowgirls’ 12-game win streak in Saturday’s opener, OSU took the next two games in Ames to claim a third consecutive Big 12 series victory. Miranda Elish (10-4) struck out nine batters and went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI in Saturday's Game 2 and OSU followed with an 11-1 win by run rule to close the road trip Sunday afternoon.

Notable: Fifth-year infielder Sydney Pennington made her 245th straight start on Sunday and now holds the program record for most starts in an OSU career … Coach Kenny Gajewski earned his 250th win at OSU at Wichita State last Wednesday. He stands third on OSU’s all-time wins list behind Rich Wieligman (2007-2015) and Sandy Fischer (1978-2001) … OSU right-hander Kelly Maxwell improved to 13-1 over the weekend and trails only Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl in wins among Big 12 pitchers … Sophomore outfielder Katelynn Carwile enters the weekend seventh in the Big 12 hitting .420 on the season.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid fan of soccer (read: fútbol). Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

