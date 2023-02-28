Oklahoma State at West Virginia

6 p.m. Wednesday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W. Va.

ESPN+

Oklahoma State 20-8, 10-6 Big 12; West Virginia 17-10, 8-8

Three storylines

* Starting over: Oklahoma State will aim for a return to the win column following a road loss at Kansas on Sunday, which ended a six-game winning streak. The Cowgirls’ next win will be its 21st, which would tie a school mark for wins in a season by a first-year coach (Jacie Hoyt).

* Longevity mark: Kassidy De Lapp has played 132 games for the Cowgirls and is one contest away from matching Tiffany Bias and Liz Donohoe for first place on the school’s all-time list.

* Tracking the series: West Virginia holds a 14-11 series advantage over the Cowgirls, but OSU was able to claim a 76-65 win over the Mountaineers in Stillwater.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World