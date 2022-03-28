Cowgirl bats are getting hot ahead of visit from Tulsa, Big 12 road trip to Baylor

Oklahoma State

Record: 24-6

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls carry seven straight wins into Wednesday’s visit from Tulsa (6 p.m., Cowgirl Stadium) before traveling to Baylor (17-13) for a three-game weekend set.

OSU owns a 16-14 advantage in its all-time series with the Hurricane (12-18-1). All three games in Waco will be streamed on ESPN+.

Looking back: Kenny Gajewski and Co. outscored Texas Tech 32-3 in a three-game home sweep to open 2022 Big 12 play over the weekend. Kelly Maxwell (11-0) tossed the Cowgirls’ third no-hitter of the season Friday night before Miranda Elish collected her seventh win from the circle Saturday afternoon. Elish led with her bat, too, finishing 8-for-8 at the plate with four home runs and nine RBI in the series.

Notable: Maxwell fanned 16 batters in her eighth double-digit strikeout performance of the season Friday while cruising to her fourth career no-hitter … All four of Elish’s home runs this season came against the Red Raiders on the opening weekend of conference play. She has hits in each of the last six games … OSU has won each of its last four games against Baylor, including a season sweep in 2021.

— Eli Lederman

