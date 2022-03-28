 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma State Softball

Cowgirl bats are getting hot ahead of visit from Tulsa, Big 12 road trip to Baylor

OSU vs. Minnesota 041 (copy)

Kelly Maxwell pitches the ball in Oklahoma State's weather shortened game vs. Minnesota on March 6, 2022 at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

Oklahoma State

Record: 24-6

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls carry seven straight wins into Wednesday’s visit from Tulsa (6 p.m., Cowgirl Stadium) before traveling to Baylor (17-13) for a three-game weekend set.

OSU owns a 16-14 advantage in its all-time series with the Hurricane (12-18-1). All three games in Waco will be streamed on ESPN+.

Looking back: Kenny Gajewski and Co. outscored Texas Tech 32-3 in a three-game home sweep to open 2022 Big 12 play over the weekend. Kelly Maxwell (11-0) tossed the Cowgirls’ third no-hitter of the season Friday night before Miranda Elish collected her seventh win from the circle Saturday afternoon. Elish led with her bat, too, finishing 8-for-8 at the plate with four home runs and nine RBI in the series.

Notable: Maxwell fanned 16 batters in her eighth double-digit strikeout performance of the season Friday while cruising to her fourth career no-hitter … All four of Elish’s home runs this season came against the Red Raiders on the opening weekend of conference play. She has hits in each of the last six games … OSU has won each of its last four games against Baylor, including a season sweep in 2021.

— Eli Lederman

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. Previously, I've worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I'm a graduate of the University of Missouri and a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

