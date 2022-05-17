Cowgirl basketball program adds three players

Oklahoma State's women’s basketball team has added a pair of Oklahoma natives and a German prep standout, Cowgirl coach Jacie Hoyt announced Tuesday.

Transfers Claire Chastain and Makyra Tramble join freshman Praise Egharevba as the latest additions to the Cowgirl roster for next season.

A native of Shawnee, Tramble comes to Stillwater after a decorated three-year run at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

The 5-foot-10 forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals per contest this past year while helping her team go 29-5. Tramble was named the NCAA Division II Ron Lenz National Player of the Year to headline the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America squad.

In 2021, she achieved third-team All-America status as well as Great American Conference Player of the Year honors. She led the GAC in scoring (18.9 points per game), rebounding (9.9 rebounds per game) and steals (83). Tramble played in 28 games during the 2019-20 season, averaging a team-best 15.8 points per contest and 7.9 rebounds per outing.

Chastain, who also hails from Shawnee, spent the previous four seasons at UT Arlington, where she played in 91 games.

Chastain started 28 games during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one block per game. She recorded her second career double-double on Jan. 15 at Georgia Southern with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The 6-foot guard appeared in 32 games in 2019-20 and finished the season as the squad’s second-leading scorer at 10.9 points per game. She also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

As a freshman in 2018-19, Chastain saw action in 28 games, averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. She shot 42.4 percent from the floor and ranked ninth in the Sun Belt Conference in free-throw percentage at 76.3 percent.

Chastain was an all-state selection for Dale High School, where she scored 1,000 career points and led her squad to three state tournament appearances.

A native of Papenburg, Germany, Egharevba has enjoyed a successful prep career in England, competing for Nottingham Academy.

This past season, Egharevba averaged 11.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest in her third season in the Women’s British Basketball League.

Earlier this month, the 6-foot-3 forward was named the WBBL Young Player of the Year as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Egharevba tallied 10 double-doubles on the year and had a pair of 20-rebound outings as well. She turned in a 21-point, 20-rebound performance before following up with a 17-point, 20-rebound performance.

Additionally, she shot 50% from the floor and was the league leader with her six offensive rebounds per contest. Overall, she was the league’s third-leading rebounder.