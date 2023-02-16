STILLWATER — John Smith launched his challenge brick across the mat at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Oklahoma State coach was visibly upset with a call. His 141-pounder, Carter Young, appeared to have scored a takedown. Officials instead ruled it out of bounds.

“The one thing that was happening all night, they were blowing the whistle when our feet were still on,” Smith said after the dual. “They’re on the mat. They’re on the freaking mat. One toe, one foot, anything on the mat, it’s on the mat. It’s not off the mat. A number of times we saw that tonight.”

Even after reviewing the call, the outcome didn’t change. Young’s narrow lead would remain at two. His opponent — seventh-ranked Mosha Schwartz — was Oklahoma’s highest ranked wrestler and winner in 20 of his 22 matches this season.

But Young held on. The final seconds bled off the clock, and Young secured a ranked win.

On a night were OSU celebrated five seniors during the final dual of the season at Gallagher-Iba Arena, it was a sophomore winning a pivotal match. Young’s victory catapulted the Cowboys to a 26-6 win against Oklahoma, with OSU winning both Bedlam duals this season.

The win also marked the 17th consecutive victory for OSU in the Bedlam wrestling series.

“We wrestled to maybe our opponent a little bit more than I wanted to in some of our matches,” Smith said. “Some of our matches we turned some losses around and won. Some of them were just common sense.”

Thursday’s result was a stark contrast compared to the Cowboys’ win against the Sooners back in December. OSU (14-2, 8-1 Big 12) won eight of 10 matches. The two losses came at 125 and 165 pounds.

Two months ago, the Cowboys were tied at 15 before 197-pounder Luke Surber scored a pin in the first period against Keegan Moore. On Thursday, Surber scored a 4-1 victory against OU’s Carson Berryhill. His prior Bedlam opponent, Moore, had since dropped to 184 pounds, where OSU’s Travis Wittlake won.

“We won a lot of the matches that were close last time, we just have to flip the script on them,” said 133-pounder Daton Fix, who secured a 15-6 major decision. “I said after the last time we wrestled them, we can blank that team, and we were two matches away from doing that.”

Along with Fix, 157-pounder Kaden Gfeller scored a major decision, nearly pinning OU’s Jacob Butler in the final seconds of the third period. He’d instead finish with a 14-3 win and one of the two major decisions the Cowboys had Thursday.

Gfeller was one of five wrestlers honored by OSU for senior night, along with Jalin Harper, Dusty Hone, Wyatt Sheets and Gavin Stika.

For Young, the 5-3 decision against No. 7 Mosha Schwartz marks the third consecutive top 10 victory Young has recorded since Jan. 28. After starting the season 3-5, Young has rattled off wins in seven of his last eight matches.

“I thought for the most part it was one of his complete matches,” Smith said of Young.