Cowboys will 'Remember the Ten,' honor Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton on Saturday vs. Arkansas

Oklahoma State’s home game against Arkansas on Saturday is about more than just basketball for both programs.
The game tips off at 3 p.m. and the Cowboys will be honoring the 10 lives lost in the tragic plane crash of Jan. 27, 2001. They will also honor Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton, who died May 23, 2020. Sutton was the Arkansas head coach from 1974-1985 and the OSU head coach from 1990-2006.
The 20th anniversary of the plane crash was Wednesday, and OSU designates its closest home game to that date to honor those lives each year. There will be a moment of remembrance in Gallagher-Iba Arena before tipoff. There will also be a halftime ceremony where OSU Counseling Services will receive the proceeds from the Remember the Ten Run and the scholarship recipients will be recognized.
“The Remember the Ten game is always one that carries a little bit more meaning for our players and fans, for me, and our administration and certainly for the families who lost their loved ones in the crash 20 years ago,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “…I told our team this game does mean a little bit more in the sense that we’re representing a program that’s dealt with some really dark times. None other darker than Jan. 27, 2001. And when they play tomorrow, win or lose, they need to play in a way that those families would be proud to have us represent the jersey that they represented when they did. “
Junior Isaac Likekele said the Remember the Ten games add extra motivation. Likekele is one of OSU’s best defenders, and the Cowboys will need his intensity to contain what Boynton said is the fastest team OSU has faced all year.
Sutton built his programs around defense, and that helped him lead both schools to Final Four appearances. Sutton led Arkansas to the 1978 Final Four, and the Cowboys went to the Final Four in 1995 and 2004 during his tenure.
Boynton emphasizes defense with his team and has continued to instill those defensive principles.
“Coach Sutton, he’s established a coaching philosophy here at Oklahoma State,” Likekele said. “The defensive DNA that he’s built into Oklahoma State basketball teams, you see it go on year after year after year. It just goes to show you that the things that you do — your legacy can never die. You might die in the physical, but your legacy can never die as to what you’ve left behind you here on earth.”
Both teams will wear shirts in honor of Sutton Saturday during warmups. This will be OSU’s third game since returning from its COVID-19 shutdown. Top freshman Cade Cunningham hasn’t played since the return. Boynton said he anticipates that Cunningham will be available Saturday but doesn’t know how much he will play.
The Razorbacks are on a three-game winning streak.
“It’s fitting that we would also be honoring coach Sutton in that game,” Boynton said. “Obviously, this is the year he would have been in the Hall of Fame now. So to have the teams (he’s) closely connected to in this area playing against each other is fascinating. I thank (Arkansas) coach (Eric) Musselman for being willing to participate in helping to honor coach Sutton and I look forward to what I look to be a highly competitive and fun game.”