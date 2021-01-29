Cowboys will 'Remember the Ten,' honor Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton on Saturday vs. Arkansas

Oklahoma State’s home game against Arkansas on Saturday is about more than just basketball for both programs.

The game tips off at 3 p.m. and the Cowboys will be honoring the 10 lives lost in the tragic plane crash of Jan. 27, 2001. They will also honor Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton, who died May 23, 2020. Sutton was the Arkansas head coach from 1974-1985 and the OSU head coach from 1990-2006.

The 20th anniversary of the plane crash was Wednesday, and OSU designates its closest home game to that date to honor those lives each year. There will be a moment of remembrance in Gallagher-Iba Arena before tipoff. There will also be a halftime ceremony where OSU Counseling Services will receive the proceeds from the Remember the Ten Run and the scholarship recipients will be recognized.