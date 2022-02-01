Cowboys visit Kansas State in danger of falling below .500

Oklahoma State (10-10, 3-5 Big 12) at Kansas State (10-10, 2-6)
8 p.m. Wednesday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
TV: ESPN2 Radio: KTSB-1170
Three Storylines:
Tale of two halves: Cowboy coach Mike Boynton lit into his team Monday for “selfish” play in the second half Saturday and spoke about keeping a shorter leash moving forward, going as far as to suggest he’ll only bring players who are “going to help us win” to Kansas State on Wednesday.
“The team who had nine assists in the first half? Pretty good. Could beat anybody in the country,” Boynton said Monday of the inconsistent performance in Florida. “The team that had one assist in the second half can be beat by anybody in the country. Somehow we happen to have both of them play within a 15 minute break of each other.”
Williams remains a question mark: Bryce Williams could miss his fourth consecutive Wednesday as the senior guard continues to recover from an ankle injury. Williams remained restricted to non-contact activities in practice Monday.
“It’s getting better,” Boynton said. “He was able to do a little bit more today.”
Williams, who led OSU with 10.6 points per game prior to his injury, has not played since the Cowboys’ Jan. 19 win over TCU.
Four in a row: A loss at Kansas State Wednesday would mark OSU’s fourth straight, dropping the Cowboys below .500 and representing their longest losing streak in the Big 12 since they began Big 12 play with six consecutive losses in 2019-20. OSU is 2-5 over its previous seven games. The Cowboys have won their previous four meetings with the Wildcats.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World