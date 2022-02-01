Cowboys visit Kansas State in danger of falling below .500

Tale of two halves: Cowboy coach Mike Boynton lit into his team Monday for “selfish” play in the second half Saturday and spoke about keeping a shorter leash moving forward, going as far as to suggest he’ll only bring players who are “going to help us win” to Kansas State on Wednesday.

“The team who had nine assists in the first half? Pretty good. Could beat anybody in the country,” Boynton said Monday of the inconsistent performance in Florida. “The team that had one assist in the second half can be beat by anybody in the country. Somehow we happen to have both of them play within a 15 minute break of each other.”