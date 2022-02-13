Cowboys visit Kansas for Big Monday after West Virginia rout

Smith tallied six points and three rebounds. Next to him, center Moussa Cisse scored a career-best 18 points with 10 rebounds for his first Big 12 double-double. And the Cowboys dominated West Virginia inside, winning the rebound battle over the Mountaineers 48-24 and outscoring the visitors 40-16 in the paint.

"You feel more comfortable you'll be able to have some presence on the glass,” Boynton said of featuring the pair of big men together in his opening lineup. “When we don't have two guys like that in there, you don't have a lot of rebound production. So that's the first thing.

"The second part is defensively, Tyreek can be more disruptive with his physical presence guarding on the perimeter than one of our smaller forwards like Keylan (Boone) or (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe) or even Woody (Newton) to a certain degree.”

Boynton will lean on the interior duo again Monday at Kansas to cope with David McCormack. The 6-foot-10 senior dropped 17 points and a career-best 15 rebounds on the Cowboys on Jan. 4.

Likekele on verge of history: Isaac Likekele enters Monday’s game 15 points away from cementing himself further into program lore.

The senior guard is inching toward 1,000 career points with six games remaining in his fourth season in Stillwater. In reaching 1,000 points, Likekele would become the 44th player in program history to achieve the mark and the first since Lindy Waters II and Cam McGriff.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

