Cowboys use big second half to strike down Sooners 72-56

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton pounded the hardwood floor at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Oklahoma State head coach stripped his bright orange blazer off, shoving it back into his seat alongside the scorer’s table. He slapped his palms against Eddie Sutton Court, bringing the crowd of 10,789 fans to their feet late in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners.

With the Cowboys' lead growing, and the GIA crowds growing more raucous, the Sooners’ ensuing possession ended in a shot-clock violation, ramping up the already-rowdy attendees.

Four minutes later, the celebrations continued.

On Wednesday evening, the Cowboys overcame first half woes to defeat Oklahoma, 72-56 inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, the Cowboys first conference win in almost two weeks.

How it went down for the Cowboys

Despite the final score, a win didn’t look promising for the Cowboys heading into the locker room at halftime.

OSU carried a six-point deficit and 31% team shooting percentage into the intermission, but quickly found some bravado during the final 20 minutes.

Woody Newton and John-Michael Wright drained 3-point shots. In between them, an Avery Anderson jumper sliced through the basket and into the Sooners’ halftime lead.

A Kalib Boone free-throw — given to the Cowboys because of an intentional foul by Tanner Groves — led to a tie and an eventual lead on another Anderson bucket.

Then Bryce Thompson took over.

After going to intermission with only four points, Thompson looked primed for another disappointing offensive performance. The junior guard hadn’t score more than double-digit points in three games.

But, he poured it on in the second half against OU. Shooting 3-for-3 from behind the arc, he buried crucial shots that helped OSU balloon its lead to 10.

He finished with 19 points, a team-high.

The Cowboys also got healthy contributions from Newton — starting the first game of his college career Wednesday — who finished with 12 points and threw down an early dunk to take the lead.

The defense kept the Cowboys close, and started early.

And things did go right for OSU early. In the first five minutes of play, OSU held the Sooners to 1-of-8 shooting from the field, and forward Kalib Boone defended the interior well, blocking two shots.

Outside of Sherfield scoring 15 points, OSU didn’t allow any Sooners to score more than six.

Guard Bryce Thompson glided coast-to-coast for a contested layup late in the first to pull OSU within four. Caleb Asberry nailed a three to give OSU the lead with eight minutes remaining until halftime.

Those plays kept the Cowboys within reach in the first half, before stringing together the best half of offensive basketball for them in conference play so far.

— Dean Ruhl

How it went down for the Sooners

OU struggled for offensive rhythm during a 1-for-8 start from the field in front of an expectant home crowd that delivered on Mike Boynton’s request to bring “the rowdy” Wednesday night.

The Sooners’ first eight possessions featured a Sherfield airball, a Tanner Groves turnover and a Jalen Hill jumper that failed to beat the shot clock. OSU’s Kalib Boone blocked not one, but two Tanner Groves attempts on back-to-back possessions in the early minutes. Over the initial 5:37, OU’s only points came via a Jacob Groves’ lay-in.

Then Sherfield came to life.

The Sooners’ leading scorer delivered the offensive spark over an 8:18 stretch before halftime when he knocked down 5-of-6 field goal attempts and scored 15 of 17 Sooner points — including 13 straight — that launched OU to a 24-18 lead with 5:05 remaining in the half.

Sherfield began his scoring spurt with mid-range and deep 3-pointer on a feed from Sam Godwin separated exactly one minute apart. The Sooner guard was fouled on a pair of 3-point attempts during the run; Sherfield went 1-for-3 from the line on the first trip, then knocked down all three attempts on the second while an OSU fan blared an air horn from the student section.

Home fans were warned that use of an "artificial noisemaker" could result in a technical foul and the offending fan was later escorted out by security.

Accounting for 50% of the Sooners’ first-half scoring, Sherfield carried OU to the break with a 30-24 lead. OU shot 60% (6-of-10) from the field over the final 6:24 of the half.

Sherfield’s offense — along with OU’s — dried up after halftime when the Sooners embarked on their worst defensive second-half performance of conference play.

OU’s halftime lead lasted less than two minutes into the second period and the Cowboys held a 57-48 lead at the end of an extended 33-18 run to open the half. OSU hit on 13 of its first 20 field goal attempts, including five of the Cowboys’ six from 3-point range after halftime.

OSU’s 33 points over the initial 10:25 of the period were as many as the Sooners allowed in the entire second half at Texas Tech on Jan. 7. The Cowboys’ 48 second-half points marked the most OU has conceded after halftime in six Big 12 games.

OU shot 43.5% from the field after halftime and never cut the deficit below five points over the final 9:35. Sherfield followed his hot start with misses on all six of his field goal attempts in a scoreless second half as the Sooners suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in Stillwater dating back to February 2020 and their largest conference loss of the season.

— Eli Lederman

Up next: Both in-state teams stay home for the weekend. OSU hosts Iowa State at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. No. 21 Baylor comes to Norman for a 3 p.m. visit to Lloyd Noble Center on ESPN2.

OKLAHOMA ST. 72, OKLAHOMA 56

Oklahoma;30;26;—;56

Oklahoma St.;24;48;—;72

OKLAHOMA (11-7): J.Groves 4-8 0-0 10, Hill 3-8 2-2 8, T.Groves 2-9 0-0 4, Sherfield 5-13 4-6 15, Uzan 4-7 0-0 8, Noland 1-4 0-0 3, Cortes 2-3 0-0 4, Godwin 1-2 0-0 2, Oweh 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 6-8 56.

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-8): Boone 7-11 1-2 15, Anderson 4-15 6-9 14, Newton 4-6 2-4 12, Thompson 7-12 2-2 19, Wright 2-9 0-0 5, Asberry 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-17 72.