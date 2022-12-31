Cowboys upset bid fails against No. 4 Jayhawks, double-digit lead withers against 'aggressive' defense

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As John-Michael Wright stepped up to the free-throw line, the decibel-level reader sprawled across the Jumbotron at Allen Fieldhouse read 113.6.

With less than four minutes remaining, the Oklahoma State guard bounced the basketball onto the hardwood several times, while that noise continued to crescendo.

Twenty minutes earlier, while the Cowboys had been dominating, the noise emitted from the crowd of 16,300 was noticeably hushed. Now, it was peaking in the 120s as Wright lofted his shot toward the hoop.

“Coaches told us in practice how loud it gets in here and I honestly didn’t believe it,” Wright said. “Once the game started, I couldn’t hear what anybody was saying.”

Despite the noise, he drilled the first, followed shortly by the second. It momentarily silenced the raucous Kansas crowd and briefly kept the Cowboys upset bid alive.

That bid that would stay alive until the final 0.3 seconds, when a last-ditch attempt was thwarted by No. 4 Kansas, allowing the Jayhawks to escape with a win. On a New Year’s Eve afternoon in Lawrence, the Cowboys watched a double-digit halftime lead melt away, resulting in a 69-67 loss to open conference play.

“I tell these guys all the time, it’s a 40-minute battle in this league every night,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “And 15 at halftime isn’t really that big a lead. We’ve come back on teams before, so we’ve just got to learn how to be more aggressive ourselves.”

OSU (8-5 overall, 0-1 Big 12) wasn’t without its chances though.

Despite surrendering the lead in the second half, the Cowboys remained within one possession the entire game. When Kansas (12-1, 1-0) recorded its biggest lead — three points with 21 seconds remaining — OSU guard Bryce Thompson quickly responded with a 3-point basket to tie the game at 67.

KU forward KJ Adams Jr. would return the favor, scoring on a layup with six seconds left. With 1.1 second remaining, Thompson would have his layup blocked by Kevin McCullar, resulting in a tip-in attempt with 0.3 seconds left.

OSU guard Avery Anderson would have his pass blocked, sealing the KU win.

Thompson would finish the game with 23 points, a season-best for the junior. It’s also a number that likely would have been larger had it not been for Thompson picking up his fourth personal foul early in the second half.

“I was proud of his aggressiveness, I hate that he picked up his fourth foul there,” Boynton said of Thompson. “It kind of took him off the floor there for a while when we really struggling offensively.”

Despite shooting more than 55% from the field in the first half and carrying a 15-point lead into halftime, OSU struggled out of the intermission.

In the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Jayhawks went on a 22-5 run, capitalizing on aggressive defense and rebounding to take their first lead of the night.

“They just became more aggressive defensively,” Boynton said about the second half. “They really started to pick us up and play a little more physical defensively.”

Boynton also pointed to the drop-off in shooting, with the Cowboys making 55% of their shots in the first half and only 28% in the second.

“They became more aggressive which led to them getting easier baskets, but they were also more aggressive on the offensive glass,” Boynton continued.

Despite that, OSU still had its chance to win.

With less than a minute remaining, Wright attempted a 3-point attempt down one. A screen from Thompson opened up Wright more than he expected, allowing him to lineup his shot that rimmed out.

“I mean those are looks we practice, I’ve just got to knock them down,” Wright said. He finished with 19 points.

KANSAS 69, OSU 67

OSU;45;22;--;67

KU;30;39;--;69

OSU (8-5): Thompson 7-13 7-10 23, Wright 6-15 4-9 19, Newton 2-5 0-3 5, Asberry 1-2 1-2 5, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Cisse 2-5 0-0 4, Harris Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Boone 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 1-5 0-3 2

KU (12-1): Wilson 7-17 3-8 20, Adams Jr. 6-6 0-0 14, Dick 3-9 2-4 8, McCullar 2-6 2-4 7, Dajuan Harris 2-6 2-2 6, Yesufu 2-6 2-5 6, Ejiofor 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2,

3-Point Goals: OSU 13-29 (Thompson 7-10, Wright 4-9, Harris Jr. 1-2, Asberry 1-2, Anderson 0-3, Newton 0-3), KU 11-23 (Wilson 3-8, Harris 2-2, Dick 2-4, McCullar 2-4, Yesufu 2-5). Rebounds: OSU 32 (Boone 7), KU 35 (Dick 9). Assists: OSU 13 (Wright 3), KU 17 (Harris 9). Total Fouls: OSU 15, KU 17. A: 16,300