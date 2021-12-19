 Skip to main content
Cowboys' Tuesday matchup with USC canceled due to COVID cases in Trojans program
Cowboys' Tuesday matchup with USC canceled due to COVID cases in Trojans program

  • Updated
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Tuesday visit to the Paycom Center is off.

The Cowboys’ meeting with 10th-ranked USC in Oklahoma City was canceled Sunday after the Trojans paused all team activities due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the program. Per a USC release, the game will not be rescheduled.

“USC’s priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men’s basketball program,” USC said in a statement. “Accordingly, USC’s team activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined.”

OSU confirmed the cancellation in a post to Twitter Sunday afternoon, promising “more details regarding tickets for fans as soon as they become available.”

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will find a replacement opponent for Tuesday’s Compete 4 Cause Classic doubleheader. The event’s first game between Tulsa and North Texas at 5:30 p.m. is still set to be played.

Without a new opponent, OSU would return to the floor Jan. 1 when it opens the Big 12 schedule with a trip to Texas Tech. The Cowboys’ final non-conference game comes against Florida on Jan. 29.

OSU fell to 7-4 with a 72-61 loss to Houston on Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dec. 13, 2021 video. The Cowboys will face two top-25 teams in Houston and USC before beginning conference play next month. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

