Cowboys' Tuesday matchup with USC canceled due to Covid-19 cases within Trojans program
Cowboys' Tuesday matchup with USC canceled due to Covid-19 cases within Trojans program

  Updated
Oklahoma St Houston Basketball

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. instructs his team while on defense in the second half of Saturday's game against Houston in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Tony Gutierrez, AP

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's Tuesday visit to the Paycom Center is off.

The Cowboys' meeting with 10th-ranked USC in Oklahoma City was canceled Sunday after the Trojans paused all team activities due to confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the program. Per a USC release, the game will not be rescheduled. 

It remains unclear as of Sunday afternoon if the Cowboys will find a replacement opponent for Tuesday's Compete 4 Cause Classic doubleheader. The event's first game between Tulsa and North Texas at 5:30 p.m. is still set to be played.

"USC's priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men's basketball program," USC said in a statement. "Accordingly, USC's team activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined."

Without a replacement, OSU would return to the floor on Jan. 1 when its open the 2022 Big 12 schedule with a trip to Texas Tech. The Cowboys' final non conference game of the season comes against Florida on Jan. 29.

OSU fell to 7-4 on the road against Houston Saturday night, 72-61. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

