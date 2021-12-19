Cowboys' Tuesday matchup with USC canceled due to Covid-19 cases within Trojans program

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's Tuesday visit to the Paycom Center is off.

The Cowboys' meeting with 10th-ranked USC in Oklahoma City was canceled Sunday after the Trojans paused all team activities due to confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the program. Per a USC release, the game will not be rescheduled.

It remains unclear as of Sunday afternoon if the Cowboys will find a replacement opponent for Tuesday's Compete 4 Cause Classic doubleheader. The event's first game between Tulsa and North Texas at 5:30 p.m. is still set to be played.

"USC's priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men's basketball program," USC said in a statement. "Accordingly, USC's team activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined."

Without a replacement, OSU would return to the floor on Jan. 1 when its open the 2022 Big 12 schedule with a trip to Texas Tech. The Cowboys' final non conference game of the season comes against Florida on Jan. 29.

OSU fell to 7-4 on the road against Houston Saturday night, 72-61.

